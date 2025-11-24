Premier Aviation Corporation Hosts Full Tour for Rocco Mediate, Featuring Live Broadcast of The Rocco Hour

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter,” “Premier,” “PAC,” or the “Company”) welcomed professional golfer and SiriusXM radio host Rocco Mediate for an exclusive tour of its facilities, where he met and spoke with team members across multiple departments.

Widely celebrated for his distinguished career, Mediate has earned six PGA Tour titles and added five more victories on the PGA Tour Champions (including a Senior PGA Championship), solidifying his reputation as one of the sport’s most enduring competitors. His visit reflects a shared commitment to excellence and performance values that align closely with Premier’s mission in private aviation.

During his visit, Mediate broadcasted his SiriusXM show, The Rocco Hour, live from a PAC aircraft. The program featured an in-depth interview with PAC Chairman Vincent Monteparte, focusing on the evolving relationship between professional golf and the private charter industry.

Their conversation highlighted how private aviation has extended the playing careers of today’s top professional golfers by eliminating the stress and time constraints of commercial travel. Private chartering enables athletes to customize their flight schedules, maintain peak performance, and travel with greater efficiency throughout the season.

When asked about the flight to the Carlsbad facilities aboard the Premier Air Charter flight Mediate had this to say, “My flight was perfect. It is always perfect with PAC, but also knowing that Vince is behind it, it is a trust thing as well. As opposed to commercial flights, when I flew private on the golf tour from 1999 to 2003, I had the best years as a professional and flying private was a big reason for that.”

Mediate expressed his admiration for PAC’s rapid growth, as well as the expanding use of its aircraft across a wide range of customer demographics.

Premier is proud to call Rocco Mediate and his family loyal customers.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based -based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430