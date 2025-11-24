Hollister and Taco Bell Turn Y2K Nostalgia into the Season’s Spiciest Drop

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co. (“Hollister”), a brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and Taco Bell are heating up the holidays with a limited-edition collaboration that delivers equal parts cozy and nostalgic. Launching on Dec. 1, the Y2K-inspired capsule collection fuses Hollister’s classic Feel Good Fleece with Taco Bell’s iconic branding for the ultimate comfort-meets-cravings product drop.

The limited-edition collection features 11 apparel styles, including:

Graphic Tees: Vintage-inspired graphics showcasing Taco Bell menu items in bright colors and prints.

Vintage-inspired graphics showcasing Taco Bell menu items in bright colors and prints. Feel Good Fleece Hoodies & Sweatpants: Soft fabric, retro logo treatments and boxy fits. Perfect for everyone this gifting season.

Soft fabric, retro logo treatments and boxy fits. Perfect for everyone this gifting season. Baggy Denim: Y2K-inspired cuts featuring Taco Bell’s infamous hot sauce lineup.

Y2K-inspired cuts featuring Taco Bell’s infamous hot sauce lineup. Socks: Cozy graphic socks for added flair.

Cozy graphic socks for added flair. Hot Sauce Packet Keychain: A collectible accessory celebrating Taco Bell’s spiciest icon.





Each piece blends comfort with a fashion-forward edge, bringing Taco Bell’s dynamic energy to life through vibrant colors and prints. Thrift-inspired graphics pay homage to Taco Bell’s famous imagery, fan-favorite menu items and signature sauces. But the secret sauce is Hollister’s viral Feel Good Fleece fabrication that delivers unmatched softness. From retro-style hoodies and coordinating joggers to lived-in graphic tees, each piece embodies the expression of Y2K with a defining Taco Bell touch.

“Both Hollister and Taco Bell have been major players in defining youth culture, so bringing our worlds together is a natural fit,” said Carey Collins Krug, chief marketing officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “This collection is what our customers are truly craving for their Cyber Monday fix.”

Designed as a capsule for all, the pieces are made to mix, match and Live Más. Whether spending the holidays at home or heading to Taco Bell to satisfy any craving, the collection delivers the staples Hollister is known for, with a fun (cinnamon) twist and heat only Taco Bell could pull off. The partnership embodies Hollister’s “future vintage” philosophy, where timeless, feel-good pieces become your most-loved favorites.

“Through our Decades Y2K campaign earlier in the year, we learned that nostalgia resonates most when it moves the brand forward. For us, it’s about celebrating what made Taco Bell iconic in the first place, while reimagining it for a new generation,” said Luis Restrepo, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell. “This collaboration with Hollister is another bold way we’re bringing the brand to life beyond the menu, giving fans something fresh and unexpected that lets them show their love for Taco Bell in a whole new way.”

The Hollister x Taco Bell collection launches in stores and online on Cyber Monday with apparel available in sizes XS–XL and priced from $14.95–$79.95. This limited collab won’t last long, but Hollister’s assortment of Feel Good Fleece comes in multiple colors and patterns and delivers the same cozy, comfortable and trendy fits all season long.

On Nov. 25, Taco Bell Rewards Members will be the first to access the collab, with the chance to win one of 500 limited-edition Hollister x Taco Bell sauce packet sweatshirts during the brand's in-app Tuesday Drop. The entry window is open from 2 PM–3 PM PT, exclusively on the Tuesday Drops page in the Taco Bell app.*

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s brands, sponsorships, partnerships, and distribution channels, relate to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s current assumptions, projections, and expectations about its business and future events. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company’s control. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that the objectives of the company will be achieved. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “are confident,” “will,” “could,” “outlook,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, and otherwise in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hollister

Hollister creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. Hollister Co. is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 500 stores worldwide and at HollisterCo.com.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 63 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies, and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO WIN. The Taco Bell x Hollister Tuesday Drops Sweepstakes is open only to Taco Bell Rewards program members who are legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 16 years of age or older. Begins at 2:00 p.m. PT & ends at 3:00 p.m. PT on 11/25/25. Limit one (1) entry per person, email address or Taco Bell Rewards program account (“Account”). Establishing an Account is free. Terms apply. Five Hundred (500) Prizes : One (1) Sponsor-specified Limited Edition Taco Bell x Hollister® branded sweatshirt (size subject to availability). ARV: $59.95 each. Total ARV of all Prizes: $29,975. Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Limit one (1) Prize per person, email address or Account. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by Administrator on or about 12/1/25 to the email address provided in their entry (which must be the same email address that is associated with the Account used for entry). U.S. Law governs this Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law. Subject to complete Official Rules (https://www.tacobell.com/legal/hollister-drop) and Taco Bell’s Privacy Policy. Sponsor: Taco Bell Corp., 1 Glen Bell Way, Irvine, CA 92618. Administrator: Don Jagoda Associates, Inc., 100 Marcus Drive, Melville, NY 11747.

Media Contact:

Abigail Olshavsky

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Thalia Piedra

Taco Bell Corp.

Thalia.Piedra@yum.com

Investor Contact:

Mohit Gupta

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6877

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fedd8bd-0664-4ea0-8610-721f04ec302f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90eadd8f-78a0-42ae-bfe8-9b7df2736387

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ecc11b5-8c56-4e2d-ba0a-35eea3182096