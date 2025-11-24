Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Investor Meeting December 2, 2025; Company Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Hilton Schlosberg (the “CEO”), and members of its senior executive team will host an investor meeting Tuesday, December 2, 2025, to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations. The Company’s presentation will be open to all interested parties as a live webcast at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section, at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET. The event will be archived on the website for approximately one year.

The Company also announced that its CEO and members of its senior executive team will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The Company’s presentation will be open to all interested parties as a live webcast at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section, at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Monster Killer Brew™ Triple Shot, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water® brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The Beast™, Beast™ Tea, Blind Lemon®, Blinder Lemon™ and Michi. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

