Office Care Inc. Expands Commercial Cleaning Services from Laurel Headquarters to Belcamp and Manassas

Laurel, MD, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office Care Inc., a Maryland-based provider of professional commercial and industrial cleaning services, announced today the expansion of its operations from its Laurel headquarters to new service areas in Belcamp, MD and Manassas, VA. This strategic expansion strengthens the company’s service network across the Mid-Atlantic region, allowing Office Care Inc. to better support clients with multi-location facilities.



“Office Care Inc. has always focused on consistency, reliability, and trust,” said Richard Raj, Owner of Office Care Inc. “By expanding into Belcamp and Manassas, we’re making it easier for regional businesses to access top-tier cleaning services with the same attention to quality that has defined our company for over a decade.”



From its new location at 4690 Millennium Dr, 3rd Floor, Belcamp, MD 21017, a full suite of Office Care Inc. commercial cleaning services is being offered, including:

Daily and weekly janitorial services

Industrial and warehouse cleaning

Post-construction cleanup

Eco-friendly cleaning using certified green products

Touchpoint and disinfection services for high-traffic environments



The company’s headquarters at 8673 Cherry Ln, Laurel, MD 20707, will continue to serve as the central hub for operations, staff training, and quality assurance across all regional offices.



“Our expansion reflects the growing demand from organizations that expect professional cleaning to meet today’s health and safety standards,” said Matthew Raj, Director of Business Development at Office Care Inc. “We’re proud to bring our proven systems and team culture to new markets in Belcamp and Manassas.”



As part of this expansion, Office Care Inc. will also be adding new local positions, including cleaning technicians, supervisors, and operations staff. Office Care Inc. serves the following industries:

Healthcare Facilities (Clinics, Urgent Care, Dental Offices) – Constant patient traffic and biohazard exposure make medical environments among the most contamination-prone workplaces. Restaurants and Food Service – Grease buildup, food residue, and heavy foot traffic from staff make kitchens and dining areas a cleaning challenge. Manufacturing and Industrial Facilities – Dust, oil, and production waste create constant cleaning demands in these heavy-use spaces. Warehouses and Distribution Centers – High traffic from forklifts, trucks, and inventory movement leads to heavy dust and floor debris. Fitness Centers and Gyms – Shared equipment, locker rooms, and moisture create ideal conditions for bacteria and odor buildup. Schools and Universities – Hundreds of students in close proximity mean surfaces need frequent sanitization to control germs. Office Buildings and Shared Workspaces – Shared desks, meeting rooms, and restrooms harbor hidden bacteria from frequent use. Retail Stores and Shopping Centers – Constant public traffic and product handling require consistent surface cleaning and floor care. Auto Dealerships and Service Centers – Oil, grease, and showroom dust make these facilities especially tough to keep spotless. Government Buildings and Public Agencies – High daily visitor volume and shared facilities create complex cleaning needs.



For more information about Office Care Inc.’s commercial cleaning services or to request a proposal, visit https://officecareinc.com/.



About Office Care Inc.



Founded in 2012, Office Care Inc. provides commercial cleaning services and facility maintenance services for commercial, educational, industrial, and healthcare clients across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Headquartered in Laurel, MD, the company is known for its focus on safety, training, and environmentally responsible cleaning practices.



