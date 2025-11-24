Vapor Recovery Units Market Trend Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Innovations and Emerging Markets Fuel Growth in Oil and Chemical Sectors

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vapor Recovery Units Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vapor Recovery Units Market was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2034
Increasingly stringent environmental regulations across major regions are encouraging the adoption of vapor recovery systems, particularly in sectors managing high-vapor-pressure hydrocarbons. These units are engineered to capture hydrocarbon vapors that would otherwise be released during the storage, transfer, or processing of volatile liquids such as crude oil, gasoline, or chemicals.
Their growing popularity stems from their environmentally friendly operation and their ability to reclaim valuable vapors for reuse. Expanding oil and gasoline storage networks, particularly in emerging markets, are fueling strong demand for VRU installations at tank farms. Marine facilities are also integrating vapor recovery technology to prevent emissions during vessel loading operations. Certification requirements like ATEX and IECEx for use in hazardous areas continue to drive design innovation and adoption in sensitive applications, further boosting the market outlook.
The chemical and petrochemical sector generated USD 318.7 million in 2024. The expansion of storage and processing facilities for chemicals such as toluene, xylene, benzene, and naphtha is pushing demand for vapor recovery solutions that can operate effectively in high-risk environments.
The storage-based vapor recovery systems segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2025 and 2034. Strict VOC and benzene emission regulations related to tank venting and product losses are compelling operators to deploy vapor recovery units to stay compliant.
U.S. Vapor Recovery Units Market generated USD 431.9 million in 2024. Growing adoption of VRUs in shale oil fields is helping reduce emissions from tank batteries and improve environmental compliance. Additionally, regulatory frameworks like the Clean Air Act are encouraging refiners and fuel terminal operators to adopt vapor recovery systems, reinforcing demand for advanced emissions control solutions.
Companies in the vapor recovery units market are focusing on product innovation and technological advancement to meet evolving emissions regulations. Leading manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with ATEX- and IECEx-certified solutions for hazardous environments. Strategic collaborations with oil and gas firms, refinery operators, and terminal developers help increase market reach. Firms are investing in R&D to enhance unit efficiency, reliability, and modularity. Regional expansion, especially in developing markets with growing fuel infrastructure, is a top priority.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles
- ALMA Group
- BORSIG
- Cimarron Energy
- Cool Sorption
- Evonik
- Flogistix
- Ingersoll Rand
- KAPPA GI
- Kilburn Engineering
- Koch Engineered Solutions
- LeROI
- PETROGAS
- PSG
- Reynold India
- S&S Technical
- SCS Technologies
- SYMEX Technologies
- Tecam
- VOCZero
- Zeeco
