Fancamp Appoints Jasper Bertisen to its Board of Directors Further to the Announcement of Strategic Reorganization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jasper Bertisen to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Jasper is a seasoned mining executive with over two decades of leadership experience in global mining investment and governance, with a strong background in the evaluation of mining projects from both technical and financial perspectives. He has spent most of his career in mining private equity with Resource Capital Funds, overseeing due diligence and strategy execution for investments spanning exploration to production stage assets across various commodities and jurisdictions. As a former Partner at Resource Capital Funds, he oversaw an $800 million portfolio and contributed to more than $3.5 billion in capital raised. In addition to serving as an investment committee member with Resource Capital Funds, he currently serves on the board of directors or advisory board of several mining and mining technology companies. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the Colorado School of Mines and holds dual M.Sc. degrees in Mining Engineering and Mineral Economics.

Jasper’s appointment aligns with Fancamp’s recent announcement to implement a strategic reorganization. The Corporation plans to separate its financial assets from its exploration assets, forming two distinct entities. His expertise is expected to greatly benefit the growth and expansion of the financial entity, which will focus on investments, royalties, and other financial instruments. The financial entity will offer investors a streamlined portfolio emphasizing on growth through strategic acquisitions.

Mark Billings, Chairman of the Board of Fancamp, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Jasper to our Board. His appointment strengthens our team with a proven industry strategist at a pivotal time as we advance Fancamp’s strategic reorganization into two focused entities. His unique blend of expertise in overseeing due diligence and strategy execution for investments across various commodities in mining private equity from both financial and technical perspectives will be of immense value to Fancamp.”

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, a royalty portfolio, and exploration properties. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation has monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp holds 96% interests in Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world’s largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, PTX Metals Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources Inc. in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Corporation recently entered into option agreement with Harfang Exploration Inc. for the advancement of an exceptional gold asset in Ontario’s Abitibi greenstone belt. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

