North America Commercial Vehicle TPMS Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: ChatGPT said: Growing Focus on Tire Performance and TCO Optimization Drives Demand

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Commercial Vehicle TPMS Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America commercial vehicle TPMS market size was valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 2.34 Billion by 2034.







There is a growing demand for these systems as a means to track tire performance, which contributes to better mileage and, consequently, a more favourable Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). All such factors are contributing to the North America commercial vehicle TPMS market.



Strong demand for direct TPMS solutions



A direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) operates with sensors on each tire, accurately measuring pressure levels directly. Unlike indirect systems that estimate pressure through the anti-lock braking system, direct TPMS sensors within the wheel detect tire pressure and wirelessly transmit this data to the vehicle's control system.

Although both indirect and direct TPMS comply with current safety standards and essentially offer similar protective measures, direct TPMS delivers a significantly enhanced experience for the user. It allows drivers to continuously monitor the precise pressure and temperature of each tire. Unlike indirect systems, direct TPMS can pinpoint exactly which tires are underinflated. Moreover, direct TPMS remains operational even when the vehicle is stationary, a feature some vehicles today exploit to aid drivers in adjusting tire pressure to the optimal level.

Market Dynamics

SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Indicators for Demand

key indicators for Price

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles: Growing Awareness and Demand for Safety of Vehicles and Passengers is Creating a Demand for the Market

Bartec USA LLC

Hamaton Inc

Sensata Technologies

Denso Corporation

Delphi Powertrain Systems Operations Luxembourg S. a r.l.

WEGMANN automotive GmbH

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Dill Air Controls Products

RV Safety Accessories Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Commercial Vehicle TPMS Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Commercial Vehicle TPMS Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Commercial Vehicle TPMS Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Commercial Vehicle TPMS Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49wbdd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment