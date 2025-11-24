Texas Border Agency Selects New Non-Lethal Response Subscription to Strengthen Officer and Community Safety

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public-safety technology solutions today announced that the Rio Grande City Police Department (“RGCPD”) in Texas has approved and entered into a WrapReady subscription contract to equip and train officers with the Company’s non-lethal hands-on BolaWrap 150 device. We believe the decision reflects the agency's commitment to modernizing non-lethal response capabilities amid the evolving realities of border-area policing.

The agreement provides for full WrapReady onboarding for 12 officers, including equipment, multi-year support, and instructor-level certification. This marks the first WrapReady field deployment planned in a Texas border community, which we expect to expand Wrap's footprint across agencies operating in high-complexity, resource-intensive environments where time, distance, and non-lethal responses impact officer and public safety outcomes.

Rio Grande City sits within Starr County along a high-traffic corridor of the U.S.-Mexico border. Local agencies have reported routinely supporting multi-jurisdictional and federal operations across narcotics interdiction, human smuggling, mental-health crisis encounters, and community policing missions — many of which reportedly now require non-lethal response tactics and tools that create time and space before situations escalate.

By adopting the WrapReady program, we believe RGCPD is implementing a modernized, evidence-based framework focused on safer engagements, instructor-certified training, and continuous development of agency tactics and policy.

The WrapReady program is the Company’s full-service readiness package, designed to reduce friction in deployment, training, sustainment, and long-term utilization of the BolaWrap® ecosystem. Through WrapReady, agencies are expected to receive:

Comprehensive equipment packages sized to the unit's operational strength

Instructor-level certification enabling agencies to train internally

Integrated WrapTactics coursework aligned with evidence-based response

Training and field-use cassettes for ongoing proficiency

Support services that position agencies for measurable safety outcomes



We believe Rio Grande City PD's move follows a growing pattern among agencies nationwide re-evaluating the use of pain-compliance tools and adopting non-lethal response options like BolaWrap as first-resort tools in complex encounters.

We expect the adoption to help validate the expansion of WrapReady as a scalable support model for agencies operating in uniquely demanding environments — including border communities, major metro regions, correctional institutions, and tribal jurisdictions.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements — Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits from its agreement with the RGCPD, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

