DIGITAL ALLY, INC. SUBSIDIARY KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT UNVEILS 2026 COUNTRY STAMPEDE MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP

CMA New Artist of the Year Zach Top Joins Treaty Oak Revival and Rascal Flatts as Headliners

Overland Park, KS, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Kustom Entertainment, Inc. has unveiled the full lineup for the 2026 Country Stampede Music Festival, delivering a strong mix of major acts and rising talent to one of the Midwest’s largest summer festivals. All announced artists will perform on the event’s Main Stage, including headliners Treaty Oak Revival, Zach Top, and Rascal Flatts.

Zach Top, who won the CMA New Artist of the Year award on November 19, 2025, joins the lineup at a key moment in his career. His recent recognition adds momentum to a festival anchored by proven stars and fan favorites.

The Main Stage support lineup features Wyatt Flores, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Presley & Taylor, Diamond Rio, Jerrod Niemann, Lanie Gardner, and The Wilder Blue. Each act brings a distinct style that supports the festival’s commitment to showcasing both established names and artists shaping today’s country scene.

The 2026 Country Stampede also expands fan experiences across several platforms. The weekend opens with a pre-party in downtown Bonner Springs, Kansas, giving attendees an early start. After each night’s headliner, fans can keep the energy going at the festival’s late-night after party. The Platinum Club Stage highlights local and regional performers in an intimate setting built for discovery.

Another major part of the programming is the annual Battle of the Bands competition, which begins in Kansas City on December 14, 2025. The competition travels to venues across the Midwest, from Wichita to Springfield, before winners from each location return to Kansas City in March for the finals. The champion earns the opportunity to open the Main Stage on Thursday of the festival. This gives rising artists a path to a major platform and a chance to grow their audience.

“Our team works to deliver what we believe in—the art of entertainment, perfected,” said Matt Tholen, Vice President of Operations for Kustom Entertainment. “We are changing the experience for all patrons, artists, and the community. Kustom Entertainment isn’t just another production company. We pour into each community we visit, and the 2026 lineup shows how we blend strong headliners, solid support, and real opportunities for emerging artists to build a festival that serves everyone involved.”

The 2026 Country Stampede will take place June 25, 26, and 27, 2026, at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas which is located within the Kansas City Metroplex area. Tickets, camping, and VIP experiences are available at www.CountryStampede.com.

