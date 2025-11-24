Pharmaceutical Packaging Market worth $364.11 billion by 2030 at 15.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size projected to reach USD 364.11 billion by 2030 from USD 174.85 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 15.8%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

Pharmaceutical packaging applies to primary formats (e.g., vials, syringes, blister packs, bottles, and closures), as well as secondary and tertiary formats (e.g., cartons, labels, and tamper-evident systems). These formats are critical to drug stability, patient safety, and compliance in several therapeutic categories, such as biologics, vaccines, and specialty medicines. The main drivers of this growth are increasing incidences of chronic diseases, the expansion of injectable drug delivery, and increasing demand for smart and sustainable pack formats that comply with global regulations.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:

Drivers: Growing healthcare expenditure and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies. Restraint: Lack of access to proper healthcare in emerging economies. Opportunity: Growing demand for primary pharmaceutical packaging. Challenge: Safeguarding counterfeit products.

Key Findings of the Study:

Plastic bottles are set to form the largest segment by type during the forecast period. Primary packaging is estimated to be the largest segment by packaging type during the forecast period. Plastic is projected to be the most in-demand material for pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period. North America is projected to be the largest segment by region during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical packaging industry is undergoing a transformation toward sustainability, digitalization, and innovation in drug delivery systems. Tighter environmental regulations and consumer preferences are spurring companies to embrace recyclable plastics, bio-based polymers, lighter-weight glass, and circular economy approaches to help limit the impact on the planet. Concomitantly, digital offerings such as track-and-trace labels, anti-counterfeit packaging, and smart blisters are shifting the paradigm within the industry to enhance adherence by patients, as well as add transparency and trust across the supply chain. New developments in bioprocessing include alternatives such as barrier materials for biologics, sterile prefillable injectables, and child-resistant closures to enhance the safety of medication. These innovations add momentum from continued investments in R&D and expansion into growing markets, especially in Asia Pacific, where accelerating healthcare expenditures are intensifying demand. The dual drive for compliance, sustainability, and performance innovation is likely to reshape the pharmaceutical packaging landscape worldwide and in established and growing economies.

On the basis of type, plastic bottles accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging market in the forecast period. Due to their protective attributes, convenience, and availability in many shapes and sizes, plastic bottles are used globally to package a wide variety of liquid formulations, tablets, and capsules. Plastic bottles are often supplied with child-resistant and tamper-evident closures to protect the patient and comply with regulatory agencies. Newer applications of lightweight bottles, improved barrier coatings, and recycled-content plastics have further strengthened their use and acceptance. The low cost, availability, and requests from over-the-counter (OTC) medicine and prescription drug manufacturers have ensured their standardization throughout the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

In terms of drug delivery, injectables held the largest market share in the pharmaceutical packaging market in 2024. Prefilled syringes, vials, ampoules, and cartridges are at the forefront of injectable drug packaging due to their ability to provide accurate dosing, sterility, and protection for patients. The use of packaging formats is widespread for biologics, vaccines, and chronic disease therapies, which require high levels of precision and protection from contamination. Moreover, the increase in biologics and biosimilars, combined with the rise in the burden of chronic diseases (e.g., cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune illnesses), contributes to the increase in advanced injectable packaging. In addition to the significance of prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges, producers are focused on other innovations such as safe-engineered containers, auto-injectors, and sustainable packaging formats that enhance patient convenience, minimize the risk of needlestick injuries, and lessen the impact of drug regulation.

During the projection period, North America is expected to remain the largest market for pharmaceutical packaging, supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant pharmaceutical production base, and high healthcare spending. Demand in the region is primarily driven by the US, which features a large and growing geriatric population with a growing prevalence of chronic and age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The growing geriatric population spurs demand for patient-friendly, safe, and easy-to-use packaging formats, like blister packaging, vials, syringes, and child-resistant bottles. At the same time, the US has been increasingly focused on biologics and specialty drugs, expanding the need for advanced primary packaging solutions, particularly prefillable syringes and sterile barrier systems, ensuring the region's strong market dominance.

