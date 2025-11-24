InterDigital awarded injunction against Disney by German court

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded another injunction against Disney by a court in Germany.

The Munich Regional Court ruled that InterDigital is entitled to an injunction over Disney’s infringement of an InterDigital patent related to the streaming of video content using high dynamic range (HDR) technology. Disney can appeal the decision.

The judgment from the Munich court follows a separate decision from the same court to award InterDigital an injunction over Disney’s infringement of a patent which enables a method for dynamically overlaying a first video stream with a second video stream. It also follows a decision by a court in Brazil, to grant a preliminary injunction in InterDigital’s favor, after the court found that Disney infringed both of the InterDigital patents-in-suit.

“This decision is another example of how Disney continues to use our technology and infringe our intellectual property without a license, for free,” said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “The patents in our lawsuits against Disney highlight the breadth of our video research from the efficient compression and delivery of video content to enabling the kind of visual experience that was once reserved for movie theaters. Disney should now pay fair value for technology that is key to its streaming success.”

