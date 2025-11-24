Amaze and Loft 100 Studios Partner to Bring World-Class Live Production Studios to Creators

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, has partnered with Loft 100 Studios to power its new Creator Studio, a fully equipped, state-of-the-art production facility for creators to record, produce, and scale high-quality content. The studio is located in Carlsbad, California, near Amaze’s headquarters, and available to rent.

The Amaze Creator Studio offers creators a professional, turnkey environment equipped with lighting, backdrops, audio capabilities, and cameras and more, providing both emerging and established creators a dedicated place to elevate their content output. The Creator Studio is designed for those looking to create high-quality content such as product videos, TikToks, livestreams, live shopping interviews, and podcasts in one space.

The Creator Studio includes:

Studio A — A large, flexible production studio featuring an open set, lighting infrastructure, and built-in stage.

— A large, flexible production studio featuring an open set, lighting infrastructure, and built-in stage. Control Room — Broadcast-grade control room for live or advanced productions requiring multi-camera switching, multi-view monitoring, and professional audio support.





“Amaze is committed to helping creators grow their businesses,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. “We’ve unveiled the Creator Studio to give creators access to the same level of production support used by top brands. This space is about empowering creators with the tools they need to scale faster and bring their ideas to life.”

“Our partnership with Amaze allows us to put that capability directly into the hands of millions of creators who are ready to create their content inside of the proven and seasoned Emmy Award-winning and Webby Award-winning studio environment,” said Sully Sullivan, Founder of Loft 100 Studios and Sully Entertainment Group. “This will enable those creators to level up their enterprise value, elevate their content, and grow their business,”

The Creator Studio is now available to Amaze creators, with booking information accessible at Amaze.co/loft-100 .

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .



