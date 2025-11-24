Jyong Biotech Ltd. Signs Non‑Binding Letter of Intent with Leading South Korean Pharmaceutical Company to Evaluate In‑Licensing of Plant-Derived MCS Drugs

New Taipei City, Taiwan, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the “Company” or “Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia, today announced that the Company has entered into a non‑binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) with a South Korean pharmaceutical company to review and evaluate the potential in‑licensing and development of Jyong Biotech’s plant-derived new drug MCS-2for the Korean market. The prospective partner is a recognized supplier to both general hospitals and clinics, and the LOI reflects mutual interest in assessing commercial and regulatory pathways for introducing MCS products in Korea.

This engagement is consistent with Jyong Biotech’s co‑commercialization strategy to collaborate with regional partners that offer established sales networks and local regulatory expertise. Definitive terms are being negotiated between the parties and the partnership, if such definitive terms will be agreed upon, would aim to leverage the partner’s commercial infrastructure to accelerate market access and patient reach in Korea. The LOI is non‑exclusive and subject to customary due diligence, regulatory review, negotiation of definitive agreements, and other closing conditions.

Fu Feng Kuo, Chairwoman of Jyong Biotech, commented: “A selective co‑commercialization approach with strategic partners will enable broader and faster patient access by combining its product development capabilities with partners’ commercial scale and local market knowledge. The Company will work to advance LOI negotiation with these strategic partners and provide updates as material developments occur.”

As of present day, MCS-2 remains an investigational new drug candidate and has not been approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction. Jyong Biotech will comply with applicable regulatory disclosure obligations and provide timely, accurate, and complete updates on material developments.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers’ health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jyongbio.com/, https://jyongir.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Jyong Biotech Ltd.

ir@jyongbio.com

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214