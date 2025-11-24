Research Frontiers Highlights Rising Industry Momentum for SPD-SmartGlass Following Chairman’s Keynote Address at Detroit Automotive Glazing Summit

WOODBURY, NY, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) highlighted the strong industry interest in SPD-SmartGlass at last week’s ECV Automotive Glazing Summit in Detroit, where Research Frontiers President & CEO Joseph M. Harary served as Chairman of the event and delivered the keynote address.

The summit brought together automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, glass manufacturers, and technology innovators to discuss next-generation automotive glazing and its role in vehicle comfort, safety, and energy efficiency. Across multiple sessions, attendees emphasized that variable-tint glazing has moved from an emerging concept to an essential feature for modern vehicle programs, with benefits for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs).

In addition to OEM and Tier-1 participation, the summit also included key contributions from Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a licensee of Research Frontiers and manufacturer of SPD light-control film. Gauzy attended the conference and participated in the panel discussion moderated by Mr. Harary, offering insights into film production capabilities, global scaling, and integration within next-generation vehicle programs.

Industry Momentum and Real-World Adoption

During the summit, Mr. Harary highlighted the growing number of OEM programs evaluating or actively using SPD-SmartGlass—from premium vehicles to next-generation EV platforms. Attendees responded positively to SPD’s real-world performance in production models such as the Ferrari Purosangue, Cadillac Celestiq, and a number of car models from McLaren and Mercedes.

“Automakers are no longer looking for future-concept technologies—they are asking for dynamic glazing solutions that are proven and production-ready today,” said Harary. “SPD-SmartGlass offers immediate, real-time tint response at large scale, giving OEMs design freedom, energy savings, and the elevated customer experience that drivers expect. It has been successfully used in tens of thousands of vehicles since 2011 when it went into serial production.”

Accelerating Collaboration Across the Supply Chain

The Detroit summit also underscored the importance of collaboration among film developers, glass processors, laminators, electronics suppliers, and OEM engineering teams. Research Frontiers participated in multiple working discussions and moderated panel discussions that focused on integrating dynamic glazing into vehicle platforms, addressing cost targets, and optimizing system performance.

Joe Harary noted that the event fostered productive dialogue within the industry:

“Bringing the full supply chain together is essential. OEMs want seamless integration, and the companies supporting SPD today are deeply aligned and ready to deliver.”

Technology Clarity: SPD-SmartGlass Compared to Other Switchable Tint Technologies

A recurring theme throughout the summit was the need for clarity among the different variable-tint technologies available to automakers. Industry participants expressed strong interest in SPD’s fast switching speed (1–3 seconds even on large surfaces), optical consistency, and scalability—especially in comparison to slower electrochromic solutions that can take minutes to transition and may not meet real-time visibility needs for roofs and expansive glass areas, and non-shading privacy applications such as PDLC windows which do not deliver the energy efficiency or relief from unwanted heat, light and glare that SPD-SmartGlass has delivered as a benefit in tens of thousands of vehicles since 2011.

Features and Benefits of SPD-SmartGlass Technology

With global automakers prioritizing sustainability and cabin energy efficiency, SPD continues to differentiate itself in real-world testing. It saves energy, increases driving ranges, and also improves the passenger experience and promotes safety and comfort. These capabilities resonated strongly with OEMs evaluating glazing technologies for their 2026–2030 platforms. The benefits of SPD-SmartGlass light-control film technology include:

Performance & User Experience

• 1–2 second switching speed, including on large panels

• Fully variable tint between clear and dark

• No iris effect; consistent clarity

• Blocks 99%+ UV and up to 99.5% visible light

• Up to 95% heat rejection

• ~18°F / ~10°C cabin temperature reduction

• Improved infotainment and instrumentation readability



Energy, Efficiency & Sustainability

• Up to 5.5% EV and ICE driving range increase

• Up to ~4 g/km CO₂ reduction in ICE vehicles

• Up to 40% reduction in AC compressor size

• Lower HVAC loads



Design & Vehicle Architecture

• Eliminates mechanical sunshades/blinds

• Supports curved or flat glass

• Adds 2+ inches of headroom

• Eliminates 56 mechanical components and up to 13 lbs of weight



Durability & Reliability

• Over 40 million on/off cycles with no limit reached

• Fast switching regardless of panel size

• No loss of optical range over time

• Low power usage (~0.06 W/ft²) and no power used in light/heat blocking state



Manufacturing & Integration

• Film-based cut-to-fit production

• Can be laminated locally

• Adjustable coating width reduces waste

• Up to 1.8m coating width; 25–30m roll lengths

• Proven OEM production readiness



Multi-Industry Relevance

• Automotive, architectural, aviation, marine, rail

• Retrofit applications for homes and buildings

Summit Outcomes and Next Steps

The conference concluded with significant interest from automakers seeking follow-up demonstrations, technical workshops, and design-in support for upcoming vehicle cycles. Several OEM teams have already scheduled additional sessions with Research Frontiers and its licensees.

“The Detroit automotive glazing summit reinforced what we have seen across the industry: SPD-SmartGlass is entering a period of accelerated adoption,” Harary noted. “We look forward to supporting OEMs as they integrate dynamic glazing features into the next generation of vehicles.”

Presentation on Automotive Uses of SPD-SmartGlass

Research Frontiers has also made available on its website a general presentation highlighting the core benefits, applications, and performance characteristics of SPD-SmartGlass—particularly as they relate to the automotive sector. This resource provides an overview of how SPD supports vehicle energy efficiency, comfort, design flexibility, and user experience.

