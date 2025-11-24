Lantheus to Present Florbetaben F 18 Data at CTAD 2025

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, announced the presentation of new florbetaben F18 data at the upcoming Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) 2025 conference, taking place December 1-4, in San Diego, CA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Presentation

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 3, 2025; 7:15 AM – 5:30 PM PT

Session Number: 06

Session Title: Clinical Trials: Imaging

Poster Title: Florbetaben binding to amyloid plaques is unaffected by amyloid-targeting antibodies lecanemab and donanemab

Poster Number: P184

Presenter: Marianne Chapleau, Life Molecular Imaging

About Neuraceq® (florbetaben F 18 injection)

Indication

Neuraceq is indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of the brain to estimate amyloid beta neuritic plaque density in adults with cognitive impairment for:

Evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive decline

Selection of patients who are indicated for amyloid beta-directed therapy as described in the prescribing information of the therapeutic products

Important Safety Information

Risk for Image Interpretation and Other Errors

Errors may occur in the estimation of brain amyloid beta neuritic plaque density during Neuraceq image interpretation. The use of clinical information in the interpretation of Neuraceq images has not been evaluated and may lead to an inaccurate assessment. Severe brain atrophy as well as motion artifacts that result in image distortion may limit the ability to distinguish gray and white matter on a Neuraceq scan.

Perform image interpretation independently of the patient’s clinical information. For cases where there is uncertainty as to the location of cortical signal, use co-registered anatomical imaging to improve localization of signal.

Radiation Risk

Neuraceq contributes to a patient’s overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe drug handling to protect patients and health care providers from unintentional radiation exposure. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.

Common Adverse Reactions

The overall safety profile of Neuraceq is based on data from 1,090 administrations of Neuraceq to 872 subjects. The most frequently observed adverse drug reactions in subjects receiving Neuraceq were injection site reactions consisting of pain (3.4%), erythema (1.7%), and irritation (1.1%).

Please see the Full Prescribing Information for Neuraceq at www.Neuraceq.com.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

