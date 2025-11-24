Mama’s Creations to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call on December 8 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after market close on December 8, 2025.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, December 8, 2025 to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13756863

Webcast: MAMA Q3 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “Following a strong first half of the year, we continued to demonstrate our ability to profitably scale the business while outpacing the category by a wide margin. The successful acquisition and ongoing integration of Crown 1 marks another important step in building our one-stop-shop deli solutions platform — adding meaningful scale, premium retail customers, and new operational capabilities that will drive cost synergies and cross-selling opportunities across our portfolio.

“With this transaction, we move our revenue run-rate toward $200 million and have materially strengthened our foundation to capture additional share across fresh prepared foods. As we look ahead, our focus remains clear: execute a seamless integration of Crown, continue to expand our presence with incremental tier-1 national retailers, and build upon our long-term vision of becoming a $1 billion deli prepared foods company by 2030.”

A playback of the call will be available through Sunday, February 8, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13756863. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

