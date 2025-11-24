Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK); Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE); Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA); and Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK), through certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements on to the market, Specifically, on March 10, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for aficamten. On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics announced that the FDA had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date for aficamten's NDA from September 26, 2025 to December 26, 2025 in order to review a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy ("REMS") submitted at the FDA's request after the initial NDA filing, thereby disclosing that the Company had not included a REMS in the original NDA. Then, on May 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Robert I. Blum acknowledged that Cytokinetics had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to discuss safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. These misleading statements and delayed disclosures caused the company and its shareholders significant harm.

Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) shareholders who shares prior to July 3, 2023 and still hold shares today, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (iii) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc’s (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining “ghost students”; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers’ caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride’s leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.

