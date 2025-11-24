Regarding the Acquisition of Own Shares

The Board of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company), taking into account that a reserve for the acquisition of own shares has been formed and acting in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB held on 29 April 2025, has resolved to carry out the acquisition of the Company’s ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 through Nasdaq CSD SE.

Terms of the Share Buyback:

Start date of the acquisition: 26 November 2025

End date of the acquisition: 3 December 2025

Maximum number of shares to be acquired: 1,000,000 units

Total maximum acquisition value: EUR 2,400,000

Acquisition price: EUR 2.40 per share

Orders to sell shares to the Company will be accepted and accumulated throughout the entire buyback period. Should the total number of tendered shares exceed the maximum number to be acquired, the number of shares sold by each shareholder will be reduced on a pro rata basis.

Additional information:

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal Department

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt