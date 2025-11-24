Latin America Sustainable Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2025-2035)

Ottawa, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Latin America sustainable packaging market was assessed at USD 17.78 billion in 2025, with projections indicating an increase to USD 38.75 billion by 2034, based on insights from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Insights

By material type, the paper & paperboard segment has contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By material type, the bio-based plastics segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By packaging type, the rigid packaging segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By packaging type, the flexibility packaging segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the food & beverage segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By application, the personal & home care segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Key Technological Shifts

Technological Shift What’s Changing Why it Matters Advanced Biopolymers New-generation bio-based plastics made from sugarcane, corn, and agri-waste are replacing traditional plastics. Reduces fossil dependency and supports circular packaging goals. High-Performance Recyclable Paper Strong, coated paperboard now replaces plastic in trays, cups, and flexible wraps. Enables mono-material packaging with higher recyclability rates. Compostable & Home-Compostable Films Faster-degrading films suitable for food, retail, and e-commerce applications. Helps reduce landfill waste and meets strict plastic ban rules. Lightweighting & Material Optimization AI-driven design cuts raw material use without affecting performance. Saves cost and improves sustainability performance for brands. Smart Packaging & Digital Labels QR-enabled packs track waste, recyclability, and material sourcing. Helps brands improve transparency and consumer engagement. Refillable & Reusable Packaging Systems Durable packaging models for personal care, household products, and beverages. Reduces single-use plastics and increases lifecycle value.

Market Overview

The Latin America sustainable packaging market is growing steadily as companies move toward environmentally friendly materials in an effort to meet growing consumer demands and cut down on plastic waste. The transition to recyclable and biodegradable packaging is being accelerated by governments throughout the region, tightening regulations on single-use plastics. Demand for environmentally friendly packaging formats is further increased by the growth of e-commerce and food delivery services. All things considered, the area is rapidly adopting more environmentally friendly packaging options.

Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: As businesses use eco-friendly packaging to comply with new regulations and lessen their impact on the environment, the market is steadily expanding. Demand in several important industries is being further accelerated by growing consumer awareness and e-commerce.

Sustainability Trends: While using fewer single-use plastics, brands are increasingly switching to recyclable, compostable, and bio-based materials in an effort to reduce waste. There is also a growing trend toward circular packaging and lightweight designs.

Global Expansion: Sustainable packaging solutions are gaining momentum worldwide as global brands standardize green materials across regions. Emerging markets are also adopting these practices rapidly due to regulations and international supply chain requirements.



More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The paper & paperboard segment dominated the Latin America sustainable packaging market due to a significant demand from retail food and beverage companies looking for compostable and recyclable substitutes. Their widespread availability, affordability price and solid compliance with local plastic reduction regulations all help to maintain their market dominance.

Bio-based plastics segment is the fastest-growing material category. In an effort to lessen their dependency on fossil fuels, businesses are moving toward packaging made of renewable plants. Adoption in the FMCG and personal care industries is being accelerated by growing investments in biopolymer production in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

By Packaging Type

The rigid packaging segment leads the market because of its durability, barrier strength, and heavy use in beverages, cosmetics, and household goods. Local brands increasingly prefer recyclable rigid formats, such as paperboard containers, rPET bottles, and molded fiber solutions.

Flexible packaging is the fastest growing segment driven by its lightweight design, lower material use, and strong demand from snacks, coffee, and frozen food categories. The rapid shift toward recyclable mono material films is further boosting adoption among packaging converters.

By Application

The food & beverage segment remains the dominant application as regions' sizable processed food sector uses more environmentally friendly bottles, cartons, and pouch packaging. Government rules about plastics that meet food also push companies to adopt sustainable formats.

Personal & home care is the fastest growing segment due to natural beauty products and recyclable or refillable packaging are becoming increasingly popular. To meet sustainability goals, major Latin American cosmetic brands are embracing paper-based innovations, recycled aluminum, and biobased plastics.

Country Level Analysis

Brazil Sustainable Packaging Market Trends

Brazil holds the leading position in the Latin America sustainable packaging market due to its sizable consumer base, robust food and beverage industry, and rising demand for environmentally friendly products. The nation is seeing significant investments in compostable packaging biobased plastics, and recycled paper as companies seek to comply with more stringent waste management regulations. To meet growing consumer expectations and enhance brand image, local FMCHG companies and e-commerce platforms are also implementing more environmentally friendly formats.

Mexico Sustainable Packaging Market Trends

Mexico is growing quickly as industries adopt recyclable and biodegradable packaging to meet new recycling rules and sustainability goals. Strong manufacturing, exports, and personal care brands are boosting demand for lightweight and circular packaging solutions.

Argentina Sustainable Packaging Market Trends

Argentina shows steady growth as companies select economically and environmentally friendly materials to control waste and satisfy growing consumer demands. Growing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging in foodservice and retail benefits the industry. Businesses are investigating reusable formats bio bio-based films, and recycled paper. Cost pressures brought on by inflation are also promoting a move toward packaging that is more resilient and resource-efficient.

Colombia Sustainable Packaging Market Trends

Colombia is expanding due to strong because of strict government regulations on the reduction of single-use plastics and increased recycling requirements. Beverage, cosmetic, and household care brands and quickly transitioning to recyclable and compostable products. The nation is making investments in improved waste collection and recycling facilities. Market adoption is being accelerated by younger consumers increased awareness of environmental issues.

Recent Developments

In 2025, Colombina committed to making 75% of its total packaging recyclable and eliminating single-use plastics under its 2030 sustainability roadmap. The announcement was made in November 2023. The company is upgrading its material portfolio to include mono-material recyclable laminates for candies and snacks. These actions support Colombia's national goals for waste reduction and accelerate the region's shift toward circular packaging solutions .

. In November 2025, Natura & Co. introduced 100% recycled aluminum packaging for its Eko's line, including aluminum sourced from recycled coffee capsules. This shift dramatically reduces the brand's carbon footprint while promoting circularity in premium beauty packaging.

Top Companies in the Latin America Sustainable Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Vitopel Do Brasil Ltd: A major player in the South American flexible packaging market.

A major player in the South American flexible packaging market. Zaraplast Packaging Industry and Commerce Ltda: Involved in the flexible packaging industry, focusing on sustainable practices.

Involved in the flexible packaging industry, focusing on sustainable practices. Videplast Plastic Industry Ltda: Another significant South American company in the plastic packaging sector .

Another significant South American company in the . Bio Empaques y Envases: Offers a range of eco-friendly consumer goods, including disposable cups, plates, and food trays made from biodegradable and compostable materials.

Offers a range of eco-friendly consumer goods, including disposable cups, plates, and food trays made from biodegradable and compostable materials. Renovapack: A manufacturer specializing in biodegradable packaging solutions and high-performance flexible films.

A manufacturer specializing in biodegradable packaging solutions and high-performance flexible films. Ecoshell: A leading company in Mexico providing a wide range of biodegradable packaging, bags, and disposables made from plants.

A leading company in Mexico providing a wide range of biodegradable packaging, bags, and disposables made from plants. Interpack Envases S.A.: A manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions that emphasizes eco-design and the use of recycled materials.

A manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions that emphasizes eco-design and the use of recycled materials. Petropack SA: Dedicated to sustainability in flexible packaging solutions, using organic pigments and recycling initiatives.

Dedicated to sustainability in flexible packaging solutions, using organic pigments and recycling initiatives. Grupo Estisol: Emphasizes innovative and sustainable products, including packaging solutions for food and beverages, with new product lines like Polipapel.

Emphasizes innovative and sustainable products, including packaging solutions for food and beverages, with new product lines like Polipapel. Ecopulpack S.A.S.: A Colombian manufacturer specializing in high-quality, biodegradable molded pulp products made entirely from recycled materials.

A Colombian manufacturer specializing in high-quality, biodegradable molded pulp products made entirely from recycled materials. Flexo Spring Colombia SAS: A leader in sustainable packaging solutions, focusing on flexible plastic packaging for various sectors .

A leader in sustainable packaging solutions, focusing on . Lamiempaques: Develops thermoformed products made from 100% recycled PET (RPET), enhancing sustainability in packaging.

Market Segmentations

By Material Type

Paper & Paperboard Recycled and FSC-certified kraft papers Coated barrier paper (bio-based or water-based)

Recycled Plastics Post-consumer recycled (PCR) PE and PET Mechanically and chemically recycled resins

Bio-based Plastics PLA, PHA, and bio-based PE Glass & Metal (Recyclable Formats) Shape





By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging Bottles, jars, containers

Flexible Packaging Pouches, wraps, and films Paper–poly laminates and bio-films

Corrugated Boxes & Cartons

By Application

Food & Beverage Confectionery, dairy, and ready meals Beverage bottles and refill packs

Personal & Home Care Refill pouches and bio-based containers

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Industrial & E-commerce Packaging



