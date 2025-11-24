San Francisco, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buildroid AI Launches in the U.S., Bringing Its Simulation-First Robotics Platform to Construction Sites Nationwide

Backed by $2 million in pre-seed funding led by Tim Draper, the company applies its validated pilot and BIM data to accelerate safe, scalable automation across the U.S. construction market

November 24, 2025 — Buildroid AI , a U.S.-based robotics and artificial intelligence startup transforming how buildings are constructed, today announces its formal entry into the U.S. market from stealth. Following successful pilot deployments in the United Arab Emirates, Buildroid brings a validated, simulation-first construction platform that uses NVIDIA Omniverse-based Digital Twin modeling to evaluate robotic workflows on future job sites. Its proprietary technology and RaaS model de-risks deployment and ensures performance and economic viability prior to field activation.

Decades of attempts to automate construction have struggled due to low robot utilization, often capped around 30 percent, because most solutions automate only isolated tasks. Buildroid’s platform increases systemwide throughput by linking multiple robotic units into coordinated workflows that address a full trade sequence rather than a single step. Its recently completed pilot deployments demonstrate the efficiency gains of Buildroid's simulation-led approach. The platform is hardware-agnostic and compatible with more than 40 robot types, creating a foundation for scalable, end-to-end automation.

Starting in the first quarter of 2026, Buildroid will deploy commercial, AI-powered robotic teams with leading general contractors under a shared-savings model in which Buildroid receives 50 percent of net efficiency gains while committing to specific performance metrics including throughput and quality.

Buildroid’s entry into the U.S. is supported by $2 million in pre-seed funding led by renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper, whose early investments include Tesla, SpaceX, Skype, and Robinhood. Buildroid, founded by Slava Solonitsyn, the sustainable construction tech entrepreneur behind 3D-printed housing startup Mighty Buildings (which raised more than $100 million under his leadership), and Anton Glance, who developed the world’s first smart wall clock prior to joining the Mighty Buildings technical team, have already attracted interest from several of the country’s top general contractors.

“America’s construction industry faces many of the same pressures seen worldwide—labor shortages, rising costs, and increasing demand for speed and precision,” said Solonitsyn, co-founder and CEO of Buildroid AI. “By running thousands of NVIDIA Omniverse–powered digital twin simulations before ever sending a robot to a job site, we can identify the workflows that deliver the highest impact and ensure viable economics from day one. Our early pilots show how simulation first planning turns robotics from a high-risk trial into a predictable, scalable advantage for U.S. builders.”

"Unlike single-robot solutions, Buildroid’s platform combines the best robotic technologies validated through BIM-based simulations,” said Draper, Founding Partner of Draper Associates. “Such an approach empowers builders with scalable, flexible vendor-agnostic automation that maintains the critical role of skilled human operators. I’m excited to back a team that’s transforming how buildings are made, improving efficiency while empowering workers.”

Buildroid’s first commercial application focuses on blockwork and partition-wall installation — a $13 billion U.S. segment within the $17 trillion global construction industry. Through its use of virtual pilots to determine the highest-value workflows to anchor its first wave of U.S. activations, Buildroid plans to extend its system to additional construction workflows and open the platform to third-party robot manufacturers for various use cases, enabling them to test and refine machines in simulation before field pilots.

###

About Buildroid AI

Buildroid AI is a U.S.-based robotics and artificial intelligence startup pioneering the Simulation First Construction Platform, which uses NVIDIA Omniverse–powered digital twins to test and validate robotic workflows virtually before they reach the job site. Its hardware-agnostic system connects BIM data with real-world execution through proprietary AI orchestration software and supports more than 40 robot types. Buildroid enables contractors to improve productivity, precision and job site safety across the $17 trillion global construction industry.