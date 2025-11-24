Putting dignity and respect at work on the must-have list this holiday season: Violence and harassment against workers will not be tolerated at any time of year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the stressful and busy holiday season begins, Locals 175 & 633 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union calls on all employers, customers, and policymakers to ensure that dignity and respect are a part of the year-round must-haves for working people.

“This time of year brings added pressure and expectations to working people, especially those on the frontlines dealing with customers and clients. These workers are often doing their jobs under the pressure of growing workloads, staffing shortages, unpredictable schedules, new technologies, and the threat of rising incidents of harassment and violence on the job,” said Kelly Tosato, President of UFCW Local 175.

Employers must take real responsibility to keep workplaces safe, provide proper staffing levels, and support their employees.

Tosato emphasized that workers should not bear the brunt of customer frustration or corporate cost-cutting. “Workers are not to blame for supply chain delays, price increases, or a lack of staff. They show up every day to serve their customers and communities, and they deserve to do so without fear, abuse, or burnout. Everyone can do their part by showing patience, kindness, and gratitude to those working hard through the holidays – and all year round.”

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 also recognizes the immense pressure on warehouse, logistics, and e-commerce workers, who face intensified production demands during this season. “As online orders surge, many of these workers are being pushed to meet unrealistic quotas and schedules,” said Tosato.

“Technology and automation should be used to support workers, not to replace them or impose unsafe workloads. All workers deserve respect, proper staffing, and a safe work environment every single day. The holidays are a time to recognize their dedication and to remember that without them, the season simply doesn’t happen.”

As families across Ontario prepare to celebrate, UFCW Locals 175 & 633 urges everyone to remember that the vital contributions of workers throughout our economy – from the farm to the factory, to the distribution and retail workers and everyone in between – are what make holiday gatherings possible.

These workers often face difficult, high-pressure environments and deserve fair wages, strong protections, and a voice in their workplaces. “The holidays are meant to be a season of kindness and community,” said Tosato. “Let’s make sure that spirit extends to every frontline worker by ensuring they are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect in every workplace.”

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 working people across Ontario throughout most sectors of the economy including retail, grocery, warehouse, food production, manufacturing, meat processing, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, and more.



For more information:

Debora De Angelis, Director of Political Action & Member Engagement

UFCW Locals 175 & 633

media@ufcw175.com

416-559-9069