Flyte, Inc. Expands Vision Jet Fleet to Support 2026 Growth Strategy

Flyte has added another Cirrus Vision Jet to its fleet, advancing its plan to grow to ten Vision Jets and three Pilatus aircraft by the end of FY2026.

The acquisition reflects Creatd’s strengthened balance sheet, streamlined operations, and continued year-over-year revenue growth.

President Trump’s recent federal passive-income incentives are driving increased inbound interest from groups seeking participation in Flyte’s aviation-asset expansion.

Creatd continues to pursue the assets, such as an additional Cirrus Vision Jet from the Verijet, Inc. bankruptcy.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) today announced that its aviation subsidiary, Flyte, has closed on another Cirrus Vision Jet as part of a financing structure designed to support meaningful expansion of its fleet during FY2026. The financing provides the flexibility necessary for Flyte to scale toward its plan of operating ten Vision Jets and three Pilatus aircraft.

Flyte’s fleet strategy emphasizes efficient, mission-versatile aircraft capable of serving both passenger and medical-logistics demand. The Cirrus Vision Jet, a single-engine Very Light Jet, is recognized for its low operating cost, advanced safety systems, and suitability for short- and mid-range missions. The planned Pilatus aircraft will complement the Vision Jet platform by offering greater payload, multi-mission capability, and high performance for extended routes and specialized operations. Additional detail on Flyte’s broader regional air mobility vision is available here .

Supported by a strengthened balance sheet, reduced liabilities, and improved operational efficiency, Flyte continues to attract interest from strategic partners. Additionally, recent federal programs providing passive-income advantages for aviation-asset participation have heightened investor engagement around Flyte’s fleet-expansion initiatives.

“Our work over the past year to streamline operations, strengthen the balance sheet, and return the Company to growth has created the conditions for Flyte’s next phase,” said CEO and Chairman Jeremy Frommer. “Closing on multiple Vision Jets in the upcoming months is key to building the fleet as we need to meet a significant rise in demand.”

He added, “There is strong interest from groups seeking exposure to aviation assets under structures that benefit from current federal passive-income incentives. Flyte is positioned to channel that interest directly into fleet expansion that supports our operational roadmap for 2026. I look forward to continued dialogues with investors interested in the tax advantages of financing in our Jet acquisition program and recommend viewing our presentation here .”

For further information, contact:

Creatd, Inc.

Creatd Investor Relations

ir@creatd.com

