GreetEat Corp (OTC: GEAT) Integrates 8x8’s Video Technology to Elevate the Future of Virtual Dining

RENO, Nev., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) is pleased to announce a strategic technology integration with 8x8, Inc., a leading global cloud communications company (NASDAQ: EGHT), to integrate its video-conferencing platform into GreetEat’s virtual dining infrastructure.

About the Integration

GreetEat will use 8x8 Jitsi as a Service (JaaS) to host all video meeting functionality for GreetEat’s remote dining events. By embedding 8x8’s enterprise-ready Jitsi infrastructure, GreetEat enables a fully branded, secure, and scalable video experience for its users - whether they are hosting large corporate team lunches or intimate family gatherings.

Key Features Enabled via 8x8 JaaS

Through 8x8’s JaaS offering, GreetEat will leverage:

Secure, end-to-end encryption for meetings, ensuring privacy and safety for users.



for meetings, ensuring privacy and safety for users. HD video and audio conferencing , supporting up to 500 participants on any device.



, supporting up to 500 participants on any device. Group and private chat , alongside desktop / screen sharing to enrich the dining-meeting experience.



, alongside desktop / screen sharing to enrich the dining-meeting experience. Remote control via Electron integration , enabling participants to collaborate more deeply.



, enabling participants to collaborate more deeply. Connection quality controls , allowing users to monitor bandwidth, packet loss, and adjust layout dynamically (e.g. tile vs stage view).



, allowing users to monitor bandwidth, packet loss, and adjust layout dynamically (e.g. tile vs stage view). Call-in support from 50+ countries , with toll-free numbers across many regions.



, with toll-free numbers across many regions. Cloud recording , including video, audio, and content shared, so meals/events can be saved, rewatched, or shared later.



, including video, audio, and content shared, so meals/events can be saved, rewatched, or shared later. Brand customization , so GreetEat’s virtual meeting rooms will carry GreetEat’s logo, vanity URL, and avoid any 8x8 or Jitsi branding.



, so GreetEat’s virtual meeting rooms will carry GreetEat’s logo, vanity URL, and avoid any 8x8 or Jitsi branding. AI-powered post-meeting insights , such as engagement metrics, chat transcripts, poll data, meeting highlights, and automatically generated action items.



, such as engagement metrics, chat transcripts, poll data, meeting highlights, and automatically generated action items. Virtual backgrounds , letting users blur their background or use custom images during meetings.



, letting users blur their background or use custom images during meetings. Calendar integrations (Google, Microsoft) to make scheduling seamless.



(Google, Microsoft) to make scheduling seamless. YouTube integration , including live streaming and shared YouTube video playback within meetings.



, including live streaming and shared YouTube video playback within meetings. Multi-language support, with interfaces available in up to 46 languages.



These features will allow GreetEat to deliver a high-quality, reliable virtual dining and meeting experience with enterprise-grade security, flexibility, and global reach.

Why 8x8 (EGHT) Is a Strong Strategic Partner

8x8, Inc. (ticker EGHT on the Nasdaq) is a publicly traded company that provides a unified communications platform — combining voice, video, chat, contact center, and communications APIs on a global, cloud-native architecture.

Scale and reliability : 8x8 operates a high-availability, globally distributed cloud infrastructure with 99.99% uptime commitments.



: 8x8 operates a high-availability, globally distributed cloud infrastructure with 99.99% uptime commitments. Market presence : With its unified cloud communications (UCaaS) and contact-center (CCaaS) offering, 8x8 serves a broad range of businesses around the globe.



: With its unified cloud communications (UCaaS) and contact-center (CCaaS) offering, 8x8 serves a broad range of businesses around the globe. Innovation & security: 8x8 not only owns its communications stack but also sponsors and contributes to the open-source Jitsi project, underpinning its commitment to encryption, customization, and open architecture.



Strategic Benefits to GreetEat Corp and Its Investors

Enhanced User Experience : By leveraging 8x8’s robust video infrastructure, GreetEat can deliver a seamless, secure, and branded virtual dining platform - raising the bar for remote social and corporate dining.



: By leveraging 8x8’s robust video infrastructure, GreetEat can deliver a seamless, secure, and branded virtual dining platform - raising the bar for remote social and corporate dining. Scalability : The partnership enables GreetEat to scale its user base globally without building its own video infrastructure from scratch.



: The partnership enables GreetEat to scale its user base globally without building its own video infrastructure from scratch. Cost Efficiency : Using JaaS’s monthly active user (MAU) pricing model (rather than pay-per-minute), GreetEat can better predict and control its video-service costs, making it financially efficient as user adoption grows.



: Using JaaS’s monthly active user (MAU) pricing model (rather than pay-per-minute), GreetEat can better predict and control its video-service costs, making it financially efficient as user adoption grows. Security & Compliance : With end-to-end encryption, 8x8’s platform brings added trust for enterprise or regulated users (e.g., corporate clients, remote healthcare, or teams concerned about privacy).



: With end-to-end encryption, 8x8’s platform brings added trust for enterprise or regulated users (e.g., corporate clients, remote healthcare, or teams concerned about privacy). Brand Control : GreetEat can retain full control over its branding in the video experience, reinforcing its identity and value proposition in the virtual dining market.



: GreetEat can retain full control over its branding in the video experience, reinforcing its identity and value proposition in the virtual dining market. Investor Confidence: Aligning with an established, publicly traded communications provider like 8x8 signals maturity, technical credibility, and a long-term vision - which can reassure current and prospective shareholders.



“This partnership with 8x8 represents a significant milestone for GreetEat,” said Kenny Shimokura, COO of GreetEat Corp. “By integrating enterprise-grade video from a proven communications leader, we are delivering a world-class virtual dining experience that scales globally, keeps costs predictable, and maintains the high trust our users expect.”

About GreetEat Corporation

GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is a technology-driven platform designed to bring people together through virtual dining. Whether for business meetings, celebrations, or personal connections, GreetEat blends video conferencing with meal delivery to create meaningful, shared experiences anywhere in the world. In addition to GreetEat.com, the company also owns WallStreetStats.io, a cutting-edge fintech app that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze social sentiment, market trends, and trading signals in real time, available on both Android and iOS stores.

