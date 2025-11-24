Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in one-on-one in-person meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (outlooktherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

