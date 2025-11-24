Smart Rings Market Size to Reach USD 1.14 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 23%, Fueled by Demand for Health Monitoring and Contactless Payments, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India – November 24, 2025 – According to a new report published by Mordor Intelligence, the smart rings market size is valued at USD 0.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.58% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The smart rings market growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of wearable technology for health tracking, contactless payments, and digital authentication. As consumers seek seamless and compact devices for fitness monitoring and connectivity, smart rings are emerging as a powerful alternative to smartwatches and fitness bands. The smart rings industry is also witnessing strong traction from the fintech sector, with NFC-enabled solutions allowing secure, real-time payments.

Key Drivers Shaping the Smart Rings Market

Health-Insurance Wellness Programs



Essence Healthcare now gives Oura Rings to Medicare Advantage members, showing insurers see continuous behavioral data as useful for managing risk and reducing costs. Covering the device up front helps integrate it into care and builds recurring analytics revenue for vendors. Even the U.S. Air Force is using smart rings to monitor aircrew performance, confirming the tech’s reliability.

Digital IDs and Payments



Battery-free NFC chipsets from Infineon enable smart rings to act like contactless payment cards. Mastercard-certified inlays from Digiseq make it easier for brands to launch payment rings, driving lifestyle adoption. As tokenization becomes standardized across banks, use in transit and event access is expected to grow quickly.

Regional Market Insights

North America leads the smart rings market, driven by strong brand visibility, established digital-health reimbursement, and partnerships with insurers that embed devices into chronic-care pathways. Regulatory clarity around device software also bolsters investor confidence and supports rapid product development.

Asia-Pacific, rapid growth is fueled by large-scale manufacturing in China and South Korea, which lowers production costs and broadens affordability. Rising retail adoption in Japan and budget-friendly Chinese devices are expanding the mainstream market, while upcoming ecosystem-integrated offerings from global tech giants promise to further accelerate regional demand.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Global Smart Rings Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid miniaturisation of low-power sensors

4.2.2 Expanding health-insurance wellness programmes

4.2.3 Integration with digital IDs and contactless payments

4.2.4 And more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Short battery life and power-management limits

4.3.2 Data-privacy and cybersecurity concerns

4.3.3 Limited clinical validation hindering medical claims

4.3.4 And more

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUES)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Standalone Smart Rings

5.1.2 Linked Smart Rings

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Sleep Monitoring

5.2.2 Fitness and Wellness Tracking

5.2.3 Contactless Payments

5.2.4 Access Control and Security

5.2.5 Notification and Communication

5.3 By Connectivity Technology

5.3.1 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

5.3.2 Near-Field Communication (NFC)

5.3.3 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

5.3.4 Wi-Fi

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Online Retail

5.4.2 Offline Retail (Consumer Electronics Stores)

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Individual Consumers

5.5.2 Corporate and Enterprise Wellness Programs

5.5.3 Healthcare Providers and Clinics

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Russia

5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 South Korea

5.6.3.4 India

5.6.3.5 Australia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Chile

5.6.4.4 Colombia

5.6.4.5 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.3 Turkey

5.6.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.6.5.2.3 Kenya

5.6.5.2.4 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Oura Health Oy

6.4.2 Movano Inc.

6.4.3 Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.4 Circular SAS

6.4.5 McLear Ltd.

6.4.6 RingConn Ltd.

6.4.7 Ringly Inc.

6.4.8 Token Inc.

6.4.9 And more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

