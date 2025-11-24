AI Agents Global Markets, Technology, and Applications Research Report 2025-2030: Analysis of Advancements in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Agents: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for AI agents is estimated to grow from $8 billion in 2025 to reach $48.3 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3% from 2025 to 2030.

AI agents, encompassing rules-based and learning-based systems, are intelligent software entities designed to autonomously perceive, reason and act within digital and physical environments. Widely adopted across industrial, commercial and consumer domains, AI agents streamline operations and improve decision-making and responsive user interactions. AI agents enhance productivity, accuracy and scalability by offering real-time data processing, contextual awareness and integration with enterprise systems and Internet of Things platforms.

The report analyzes the AI agents market across multiple segments, including offering, agent systems, product types, applications and end users to provide insights into key trends and growth drivers. It examines the market by offering, distinguishing between vertical AI and horizontal AI agents, and highlighting their adoption across industries. It further assesses the deployment of agent systems, comparing single-agent systems with multi-agent systems in terms of capabilities and market relevance.

The report evaluates product types, covering both ready-to-deploy and build-your-own agents, mapping their demand across a wide range of applications. Key application areas include productivity and personal assistants, sales, marketing, customer service and support, coding and software development, product management and others such as accounting, human resources, security and risk management. The adoption patterns across end users, namely enterprise, industrial and consumer segments, are also analyzed to provide a comprehensive view of how AI agents are being integrated into diverse business and individual use cases.

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World, including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting advances in AI model development, agent orchestration and performance optimization. The study concludes with an analysis of market leaders. The base report year is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate for the forecast period.

Report Includes

58 data tables and 43 additional tables

An overview of the global market for AI agents

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, forecasts for 2027 and 2029, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the AI Agents, accompanied by a market share analysis by offering, system, product type, region, application and end-use industry

Analysis of advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, digital transformation and Industry 4.0

Discussion on superior efficiency of AI agents such as enhanced productivity, accuracy, real-time data processing, contextual awareness, and seamless integration with enterprise systems and IoT platforms

Coverage of AI agents applications such as virtual assistants, predictive maintenance, autonomous navigation, process optimization and personalized user engagement

Estimation of current and future demand in the global AI agents market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key participants in the AI Agents market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape

Profiles of the major companies, including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corp., and OpenAI

Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Anthropic Pbc

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

CS Disco Inc.

IBM

Kore.AI Inc.

Leewayhertz

Meta

Microsoft

Nvidia Corp.

Openai

Tempus AI Inc.

Teneo.AI

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Evolution of AI Agents

Key Use Cases/Case Studies

Market Forecast

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Economic Growth and Productivity

Technological Advances

Labor Market and Workforce Impact

Globalization and Trade

Value Chain Analysis

Foundational Model and Data Infrastructure

Platforms and Frameworks

Agent Development and Orchestration

End-User Integration and Deployment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Advances in NLP and ML

Rising Demand for Automation Across Industries

Consumer Preference for Personalized and Efficient Interactions

Market Restraints/Challenges

High Operational Costs

Integration Challenges

Market Opportunities

Enterprise Automation and Productivity Enhancement

Personalized E-Commerce and Consumer Assistance

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of AI Agents

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

AI Adoption Trends at the Regional Level

Adoption Trends in North America

Adoption Trends in Europe

Adoption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Adoption Trends in the Rest of the World

AI Disruption Trends

Impact of AI Agents on Key Industry Applications

Emerging Technologies

Advanced NLP

Deep Reinforcement Learning and Adaptive AI

Multimodal AI Integration

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Offering

Key Takeaways

Vertical Agents

Horizontal Agents

Market Breakdown by Agent System

Key Takeaways

Single-Agent Systems

Multi-Agent Systems

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Ready-to-Deploy Agents

Build-Your-Own Agents

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Customer Service and Support

Productivity and Personal Assistance

Sales

Marketing

Coding and Software Development

Product Management

Others

Market Breakdown by End User

Key Takeaways

Enterprise

Industrial

Consumer

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Providers

Platform Developers

Hardware Providers

System Integrators

End Users

Regulators and Policymakers

Academia and Research Institutions

Analysis of Key Companies

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft

IBM

OpenAI

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Key Takeaways

ESG Performance in the AI Agents Market

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the AI Agents Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

