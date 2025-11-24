AI Agents Global Markets, Technology, and Applications Research Report 2025-2030: Analysis of Advancements in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Agents: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for AI agents is estimated to grow from $8 billion in 2025 to reach $48.3 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3% from 2025 to 2030.
AI agents, encompassing rules-based and learning-based systems, are intelligent software entities designed to autonomously perceive, reason and act within digital and physical environments. Widely adopted across industrial, commercial and consumer domains, AI agents streamline operations and improve decision-making and responsive user interactions. AI agents enhance productivity, accuracy and scalability by offering real-time data processing, contextual awareness and integration with enterprise systems and Internet of Things platforms.
The report analyzes the AI agents market across multiple segments, including offering, agent systems, product types, applications and end users to provide insights into key trends and growth drivers. It examines the market by offering, distinguishing between vertical AI and horizontal AI agents, and highlighting their adoption across industries. It further assesses the deployment of agent systems, comparing single-agent systems with multi-agent systems in terms of capabilities and market relevance.
The report evaluates product types, covering both ready-to-deploy and build-your-own agents, mapping their demand across a wide range of applications. Key application areas include productivity and personal assistants, sales, marketing, customer service and support, coding and software development, product management and others such as accounting, human resources, security and risk management. The adoption patterns across end users, namely enterprise, industrial and consumer segments, are also analyzed to provide a comprehensive view of how AI agents are being integrated into diverse business and individual use cases.
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World, including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting advances in AI model development, agent orchestration and performance optimization. The study concludes with an analysis of market leaders. The base report year is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate for the forecast period.
Report Includes
- 58 data tables and 43 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for AI agents
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, forecasts for 2027 and 2029, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the AI Agents, accompanied by a market share analysis by offering, system, product type, region, application and end-use industry
- Analysis of advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, digital transformation and Industry 4.0
- Discussion on superior efficiency of AI agents such as enhanced productivity, accuracy, real-time data processing, contextual awareness, and seamless integration with enterprise systems and IoT platforms
- Coverage of AI agents applications such as virtual assistants, predictive maintenance, autonomous navigation, process optimization and personalized user engagement
- Estimation of current and future demand in the global AI agents market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key participants in the AI Agents market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape
- Profiles of the major companies, including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corp., and OpenAI
Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Anthropic Pbc
- Apple Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- CS Disco Inc.
- IBM
- Kore.AI Inc.
- Leewayhertz
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Nvidia Corp.
- Openai
- Tempus AI Inc.
- Teneo.AI
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|43.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Evolution of AI Agents
- Key Use Cases/Case Studies
- Market Forecast
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Economic Growth and Productivity
- Technological Advances
- Labor Market and Workforce Impact
- Globalization and Trade
- Value Chain Analysis
- Foundational Model and Data Infrastructure
- Platforms and Frameworks
- Agent Development and Orchestration
- End-User Integration and Deployment
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Advances in NLP and ML
- Rising Demand for Automation Across Industries
- Consumer Preference for Personalized and Efficient Interactions
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- High Operational Costs
- Integration Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Enterprise Automation and Productivity Enhancement
- Personalized E-Commerce and Consumer Assistance
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario of AI Agents
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- AI Adoption Trends at the Regional Level
- Adoption Trends in North America
- Adoption Trends in Europe
- Adoption Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Adoption Trends in the Rest of the World
- AI Disruption Trends
- Impact of AI Agents on Key Industry Applications
- Emerging Technologies
- Advanced NLP
- Deep Reinforcement Learning and Adaptive AI
- Multimodal AI Integration
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Offering
- Key Takeaways
- Vertical Agents
- Horizontal Agents
- Market Breakdown by Agent System
- Key Takeaways
- Single-Agent Systems
- Multi-Agent Systems
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Ready-to-Deploy Agents
- Build-Your-Own Agents
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Customer Service and Support
- Productivity and Personal Assistance
- Sales
- Marketing
- Coding and Software Development
- Product Management
- Others
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Enterprise
- Industrial
- Consumer
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Technology Providers
- Platform Developers
- Hardware Providers
- System Integrators
- End Users
- Regulators and Policymakers
- Academia and Research Institutions
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Microsoft
- IBM
- OpenAI
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- ESG Performance in the AI Agents Market
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the AI Agents Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
