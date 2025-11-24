Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market Research Report 2025, Profiles of Major Players - IQVIA, Medidata, Saama, Merative, and Nvidia

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials was valued at $2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $2.4 billion in 2025 to reach $6.5 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% from 2025 through 2030.

The report examines trends in the global market for AI in clinical trials. It segments the global market by component, phase, deployment mode, therapeutic area and end user. It also provides insights into key emerging trends and potential growth drivers. Components consist of software and services. Deployment mode include cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. Therapeutic areas include cancers, infectious diseases and neurological diseases. End users include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and research and academic institutes.







Clinical trials have started leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning (ML) to streamline trial design, patient recruitment, monitoring, and data analysis. The use of AI increases efficiency, reduces timelines, and supports precision medicine through real-time, data-driven decision-making. The global market for AI in clinical trials was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



The use of AI in clinical trials is changing drug development by enabling faster, more accurate, and datadriven decision-making at every research stage. Technologies such as ML, natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analytics help researchers find patients, design protocols and select trial sites, as well as improve trial operations, reduce human error, and accelerate the delivery of effective treatments. AI is also used to analyze complex datasets, including electronic health records (EHRs), genomics, and wearable device outputs, making trials more adaptable and focused.



The report includes:

56 data tables and 52 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in pharmaceutical clinical trials

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by offerings, deployment type, trial phase, therapeutic area, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Impact analysis of U.S. tariff laws on AI in the clinical trials market

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as a global supply chain analysis

A look at the regulatory landscape featuring key international and regional regulations and standards for AI adoption

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including IQVIA, Medidata, Saama, Merative, and Nvidia Corp.

Company Profiles

AICure

Concertai

Dnanexus Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Intelligencia AI

IQVIA

Medidata

Merative

Nvidia Corp.

Phesi

Saama

Tempus

Trinetx LLC

Triomics

Unlearn.AI Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors

Global GDP Growth

Demographic Factors

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of AI Adoption on Clinical Trials Market

Overview

Use Cases/Case Studies

Use Case 1: Oncology Patient Recruitment

Use Case 2: Accelerating Data Processing in Infectious Disease Vaccine Trials

Use Case 3: Enhancing Patient Retention in Alzheimer's Disease Trials

AI Adoption: Clinical Trials

Adoption Trends at Regional/Country Levels

AI Disruption Trends

Impact of AI on Industry Verticals

Impact of AI on the Value Chain

Market Spending and Investment

Market Spending and Forecasting Analysis

Venture Capital Investment in AI Focused on Clinical Trials

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Need for a Faster Drug Development Process

AI-driven Clinical Trials

Advanced Data Handling for Complex Clinical Input

Market Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Regulatory Uncertainties

High Costs and Technical Complexity

Market Opportunities

Accelerated Trials Through Adaptive AI Design

AI-Augmented Remote Patient Monitoring

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Machine Learning for Predictive Analytics and Stratification

Digital Twin Technology

NLP for Extracting Insights from Unstructured Data

AI-Powered Trial Design and Optimization

Blockchain for Secure Clinical Data Management

Decentralized and Virtual Trial Platforms

Remote Monitoring Via Wearable Technologies

Generative AI for Protocol Authoring

Real-World Evidence Integration in Clinical Trials

Cloud-based AI Platforms for Scalable Deployment

Clinical Trial Analysis

Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for AI in Clinical Trials, by Component

Takeaways

Software

Services

Global AI in Clinical Trials Market, by Phase

Takeaways

Phase III

Phase II Trials

Phase I

Phase IV Clinical Trials

Global Market for AI in Clinical Trials, by Deployment Mode

Takeaways

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid Deployments

Global Market for AI in Clinical Trials, by Therapeutic Area

Takeaways

Oncology

Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Neurological Diseases

Other Conditions

Global Market for AI in Clinical Trials, by End User

Takeaways

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research and Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Chapter 8 Sustainability in AI in Clinical Trials: ESG Perspective

Sustainability Trends and AI Initiatives

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gl35r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment