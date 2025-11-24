UAE Soda Ash Market Report 2025-2034: Solvay, Sisecam, and Tata Chemicals Strengthen Competitive Position Through Global Scale and Strategic Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Soda Ash Market Report and forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE soda ash market size reached a value of approximately USD 58.82 Million in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 87.91 Million by 2034.



Increased production of glass in order to meet the growing demands of the construction and automobile industries has increased the applications of soda ash in the United Arab Emirates. Increasing population and rising disposable incomes have resulted in people spending more on housing and automobiles.

There are significant applications of soda ash in various chemicals where it is used for supporting different chemical reactions as a highly soluble substance. Among the key chemical applications in the UAE soda ash market are usage in the production of colouring agents, dyes, fertilizers, and in the enamelling and petroleum sectors.

Soda ash is also used for maintaining pH levels of the water, due to this property it is utilised for manufacturing shampoos, soaps, and detergents. Growing awareness pertaining to personal hygiene among consumers is contributing towards the growth of the soda ash market in the United Arab Emirates.

Market Share by Type



Natural soda ash is an alkali compound that is refined from brines with naturally occurring sodium carbonate bearings or from trona, a naturally occurring mineral ore. On the other hand, synthetic soda ash is derived from salt, coke, and limestone with the aid of the Solvay process; a production process which involves reaction between sodium chloride and calcium carbonate along with coking coal and ammonia . Synthetic soda ash accounts for a major portion of soda ash production and the UAE soda ash market as the extraction process is far more efficient and as the availability of trona mineral ore for natural soda ash is restricted to a few geographical locations only.



Market Share by Application



A sizable share of the soda ash production globally and in the United Arab Emirates has applications in glass manufacturing. Soda ash is utilised to manufacture flat glass, container glass and other types of glass for end uses such as architecture, automobiles, beverages, and food, among others. By using soda ash, the melting point of silica sand is reduced due to which the amount of energy used and carbon dioxide emissions during the process of glass manufacturing can be reduced substantially.



Soda ash is also widely used in the production of stain removers, soaps, and laundry detergents as it speeds up the cleaning process and helps in complete removal of stains. The presence of soda ash helps make the process of washing and stain removal convenient and less time consuming, thereby increasing the market growth of the segment in the UAE soda ash market.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the UAE soda ash market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Solvay S.A.



Solvay S.A. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. It is a multinational chemical company with two key sectors of activity in chemicals, solutions, and materials. With 145 sites Solvay S.A. has immensely contributed towards technologies that provides benefits in several aspects of daily life.



Sisecam



Sisecam was established in 1935, and is based in Tuzla, Turkey. It was founded to meet Turkey's basic glass products requirements, and as one of the most influential industrial conglomerates, AziAYecam has emerged as a global player in the glass industry. One of the largest glass producers in the world, they have production operations in14 countries.



Tata Chemicals



Tata Chemicals was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India. Their inorganic chemistry solutions serve leading global downstream brands, with their key products including soda bicarbonate, salt, crushed refined soda, marine chemicals, soda ash, and cement. The company's sustainable chemical solutions are credited to their worldclass research and development capabilities in biotechnology and nanotechnology.



Other market players include SNS International Chemicals LLC, and RX Chemicals, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 UAE Soda Ash Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 UAE Soda Ash Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 UAE Soda Ash Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 UAE Soda Ash Market by Type

5.4.1 Natural

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.2 Synthetic

5.5 UAE Soda Ash Market by Application

5.5.1 Glass

5.5.2 Chemicals

5.5.3 Soaps and Detergents

5.5.4 Metallurgy

5.5.5 Pulp and Paper

5.5.6 Others



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Key Indicators for Demand

6.4 Key Indicators for Price



7 Trade Data Analysis

7.1 Major Exporting Countries

7.1.1 By Value

7.1.2 By Volume

7.2 Major Importing Countries

7.2.1 By Value

7.2.2 By Volume



8 Price Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

9.5.1 Solvay S.A.

9.5.1.1 Company Overview

9.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.1.4 Certifications

9.5.2 Sisecam

9.5.2.1 Company Overview

9.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.2.4 Certifications

9.5.3 Tata Chemicals

9.5.4 SNS International Chemicals LLC

9.5.5 RX Chemicals

