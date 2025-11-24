Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: BP, ExxonMobil, and FUCHS Group Lead Through Advanced Technologies and Deep Regional Integration

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market size reached a value of approximately USD 666.25 Million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.40% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 844.57 Million by 2034.

The Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market growth can be attributed to the growing automotive sector in this country, supported by the rising disposable incomes, improved standard of living of the masses, and a rise in the number of on-road vehicles. Hence, with the growing automotive sector, the demand for engine oils is also expected to expand in the coming years.

One of the significant Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market trends is strategic efforts by the Saudi Arabian government to diversify its revenue sources. Under its Saudi 2030 initiative, the government is inviting original equipment manufacturers to set up manufacturing plants in Saudi Arabia to boost the economic development of the country. The government is also offering various tax rebates and concessions to attract automobile and other industrial players to the country, creating lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The emergence of synthetic automotive lubricants that undergo many industrial treatments to gain required performance characteristics and improved efficiency influences the Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market demand. Synthetic oils are witnessing a heightened demand owing to growing environmental concerns and their various advantageous properties, including higher fuel efficiency, lower vehicle emissions, and improved hardware compatibility.

Moreover, the increasing investment by the Saudi Arabian government to develop public infrastructure, including roadways and bridges, for better connectivity is expected to support the market growth.

Market Share by Grade



As per the Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market analysis, fully synthetic oils are expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to their multiple desirable properties, including increased lubrication, better stability, reduced degradation, and lower deposits, among others.



Fully synthetic lubricants offer considerably advanced engine protection, along with better cleaning properties and less engine wear and tear, as compared to traditional engine oils. With the growing use of turbochargers in premium vehicles, which leads to an increase in engine temperature, the demand for fully synthetic oils is anticipated to rise in the forecast period as they can perform smoothly even in such high temperatures.



Market Share by Vehicle Type



Passenger vehicles are expected to hold a significant portion of the Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market share over the forecast period owing to rising disposable incomes and the rapidly rising urban population in Saudi Arabia. The rising environmental consciousness has increased the demand for sustainable and fuel-efficient vehicles, assisting the segment's growth. Moreover, relatively cheaper fuel prices and increasing foreign investment in the country by key automobile manufacturers are likely to support the Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market demand in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Industry



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model, along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments and expansion plans.



BP PLC



BP PLC, founded in 1909, is a British multinational oil and gas company that is headquartered in London, England. It is one of the largest companies in the world based on revenues and profits. The company deals in all areas of the oil and gas sector, ranging from exploration and extraction to power generation and trading.



Eon Mobil Corporation



Eon Mobil Corporation is an American multinational oil and gas company that started its operations in 1999. Eon is currently headquartered in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas, and is vertically integrated across processes in the oil and gas sector. The company expanded to Saudi Arabia over 90 years ago to diversify its revenue sources.



FUCHS Group



FUCHS Group is a German multinational company headquartered in Mannheim, Baden-Wurttemberg. The company was started in 1931 and specialises in manufacturing automotive lubricants, including engine motor oils and transmission, for motor cars, motorcycles, agricultural, plant and stationary engines.



Other market players included in the Saudi Arabia automotive engine oils market are Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Motul, Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH, PETRONAS Lubricants International, and BIZOL Germany GmbH, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Automotive Engine Oils Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Automotive Engine Oils Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Automotive Engine Oils Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Automotive Engine Oils Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Market by Grade

7.1 Mineral

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Semi Synthetic

7.3 Fully Synthetic



8 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Market by Engine Type

8.1 Gasoline

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Diesel

8.3 Alternative Fuels



9 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oils Market by Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Cars

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

9.3 Heavy-Duty Vehicles

9.4 Motorcycles



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

11.5.1 BP PLC

11.5.1.1 Company Overview

11.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.1.4 Certifications

11.5.2 Eon Mobil Corporation

11.5.3 FUCHS Group

11.5.4 Chevron Corporation

11.5.5 TotalEnergies SE

11.5.6 Motul

11.5.7 Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH

11.5.8 PETRONAS Lubricants International

11.5.9 BIZOL Germany GmbH

