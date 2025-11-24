BlockHaven Expands to 1,345+ Cryptos and 900,000+ Pairs with New Fiat On/Off-Ramps and Ultra-Fast Swaps

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockHaven has announced an expansion of its non-custodial crypto exchange aggregator. The upgrade adds broader asset coverage, faster routing, and new fiat access features.

The company said the update supports its goal of providing secure and direct digital asset conversions without registration.





BlockHaven launched its platform in October 2025. The service offers instant swaps through a simple process that keeps users in full control of their assets. Users select a pair, send their tokens, and receive the swapped amount once network confirmations are complete.

BlockHaven Expands Asset Coverage and Adds Fiat Access

BlockHaven now supports more than 1,345 crypto assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and more. The company said the expansion helps users reach a wider set of digital markets.

BlockHaven also increased its coverage to more than 900,000 trading pairs. The additional depth supports cross-chain swaps and access to niche tokens.

Besides, the company has a new fiat on-ramp and off-ramp. Users can buy and sell digital assets with traditional currency. This feature creates a direct connection between banking systems and the crypto ecosystem. No registration or KYC is required to begin a swap.

BlockHaven also released a redesigned interface. The update improves navigation and creates a clearer transaction path for users. The layout supports new users seeking simplicity and experienced users who require quick execution.

Routing Enhancements Improve Speed and Execution Quality

BlockHaven confirmed enhancements to its routing engine.

The system now reviews liquidity sources in real time and selects efficient routes for each swap. This improvement helps maintain competitive pricing during periods of increased activity.





Most swaps continue to settle within minutes. Timing depends on blockchain traffic and confirmation speeds. BlockHaven remains non-custodial and relies on partners that apply strict security measures across all transactions.

The upgrade supports crypto-to-crypto swaps, stablecoin pairs and fiat conversions. BlockHaven said the goal is to provide predictable and consistent execution for users in global markets.

Streamlined Access for a Growing User Base

The expansion strengthens BlockHaven’s long-term plan to simplify digital asset conversions. The larger asset pool offers flexibility for users exploring emerging markets. Routing improvements support stable execution during active periods.

The updated interface reduces friction across the entire swap flow. BlockHaven said the upgrade aligns with its strategy to create a clear and reliable conversion process for all user types.

Experience faster swaps and expanded asset coverage on BlockHaven.co.

About BlockHaven

BlockHaven is a non-custodial exchange aggregator that supports fast digital asset swaps across more than 1,345 cryptocurrencies. The platform offers direct conversions without registration and delivers secure routing, clear pricing, and reliable execution for global users.



