Internet of Everything Market to Surpass USD 4022 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Connected Devices and Rapid Digital Transformation | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Internet of Everything Market size was valued at USD 1516.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4022 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.15% during 2025-2032.

The market for the Internet of Everything (IoE) is expanding due to the rapid digital revolution and widespread use of connected technology. This surge demonstrates the growing integration of IoE solutions across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities, where real-time data exchange and automation are becoming essential.





Download PDF Sample of Internet of Everything Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7112

In 2024, the Internet of Everything (IoE) market in the U.S. was valued at USD 577.48 billion, demonstrating the country's leadership in linked technologies and digital transformation. This strong market growth is being driven by the quick adoption of automation, analytics, and smart sensors, especially in manufacturing, logistics, and associated industries.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2024, hardware segment continues to lead with more than 47% of the internet of everything market share. The necessity of sensors, actuators, gateways and embedded system which connects to various devices and collects, broadcast, actuates the data drives this leadership. The services segment, especially the managed and consulting services sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.5% over 2025-2032 as it provides better opportunities for growth in the future.

By Network Technology

Wi-Fi holds the dominant position among network technologies in the IoE market, capturing the largest share of IoT connections in 2024 due to its widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with a broad range of consumer and enterprise devices. Cellular technologies-especially 5G-and LPWAN (LoRa and NB-IoT) is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15% through 2032 owing to the rollout of 5G is revolutionizing IoE by enabling ultra-low latency, high-speed connectivity, and massive device density.

By End-User

In 2024, smart cities was the largest end-user segment in the IoE market as the highest proportion is expected to be devoted to IoE deployments globally. The fastest-growing end-user categories are connected cars and wearables, with healthcare wearables expected to grow at a whopping 18.2% CAGR due to advancements in remote patient monitoring, real time health information, and the evolution of autonomous mobility solutions.

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing continues to dominate the industry verticals, capturing over 25% market share in 2024, driven by investments in IoE-enabled automation, predictive maintenance, and supply chain optimization, which deliver significant productivity and efficiency gains. Healthcare is the fastest-growing vertical, expected to expand rapidly due to the adoption of remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and smart diagnostics.

If You Need Any Customization on Internet of Everything Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7112

Regional Insights:

With extensive IoT device penetration, sophisticated digital infrastructure, and significant R&D investments from both the public and private sectors, North America leads the Internet of Everything (IoE) industry with a 36.80% market share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, driven by fast urbanization, digital initiatives by governments, and aggressive investments in 5G and smart infrastructure.

Key Players:

Fujitsu Limited

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Sap

Cisco Systems, Inc.

At&T Intellectual Property

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Bosch Software

Internet of Everything Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1516.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4022 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.15% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware [Sensors, Devices, and Networking Equipment], Software [Data Management, Security Software, and Network Management], and Services [Professional Services, Managed Services, and Support & Maintenance])

• By Network Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Cellular, Ethernet, NFC, and LPWAN [LoRa, NB-IoT])

• By End-User (Smart Homes, Wearables, Connected Cars, Smart Buildings, Office Automation, Digital Signage, Smart Cities, Defense, and Public Safety)

• By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, BFSI, and IT & Telecom) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Buy Full Research Report on Internet of Everything Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7112

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Telit Cinterion expanded its deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection platform by integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise tools, including NVIDIA NIM microservices and CUDA, to empower manufacturers and industrial IoT users with advanced AI-driven analytics and natural language capabilities.

, Telit Cinterion expanded its deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection platform by integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise tools, including NVIDIA NIM microservices and CUDA, to empower manufacturers and industrial IoT users with advanced AI-driven analytics and natural language capabilities. In July 2024, Soracom launched two new GenAI-embedded IoT connectivity platform services: Soracom Flux, a low-code application builder for real-time AI-integrated IoT applications, and Soracom Query Intelligence, which enables natural-language network data analysis for large IoT deployments.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.