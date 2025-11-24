Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2025-2034: Growing Construction and Renovation Activities, Urbanization, and Tourism Sector Expansion Boost Growth

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market is gearing for substantial growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 1.83 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 3.91 billion by 2034, marking a CAGR of 7.90% between 2025 and 2034.

Significant urbanization and improved living standards are propelling construction and renovation activities, boosting demand for ceramic tiles, favored for their affordability, durability, and versatility. The demand for eco-friendly construction materials and energy-efficient buildings is on the rise, with ceramic tiles being a top choice due to their recyclable properties and insulation capabilities.

The flourishing tourism and hospitality sectors, driven by cultural attractions and religious destinations, are prompting government investments in hotel and guest house construction, encouraging the expansion of the ceramic tiles market.

In new construction, driven by the Vision 2030 initiative, the ceramic tiles market is seeing significant growth with investments in real estate and tourism infrastructure like hotels and airports. The residential sector also holds a substantial share due to government efforts to increase homeownership and the rising demand for affordable housing.

Saudi Ceramic Company

Founded in 1977 and based in Riyadh, Saudi Ceramic Company is a leading producer in the region, renowned for its high-quality ceramic tiles and electric water heaters.

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Headquartered in the UAE, RAK Ceramics offers extensive regional coverage and a substantial global footprint, serving over 150 countries with a wide range of ceramic products.

Riyadh Ceramics

With headquarters in Dammam, Riyadh Ceramics manufactures a diverse range of porcelain and ceramic tiles and has expanded significantly into new international markets.

Other notable players include Arabian Ceramics, AL-Omaron Group, Nesma Group, Johnson Tiles, STN Ceramica Group Sokhoor Al Arab, and Skytouch Ceramic.

Companies Featured

Saudi Ceramic Company

RAK Ceramics PJSC

AL-Omran Group

Arabian Ceramics

Riyadh Ceramics

Nesma Group

Johnson Tiles

STN Ceramica Group

Sokhoor Al Arab

Skytouch Ceramic

