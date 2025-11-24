Saudi Arabia Glass Packaging Market Outlook and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Sustainability, Halal Beauty Demand, and Premium Branding Drive Strong Growth

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Glass Packaging Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia glass packaging market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% between 2025 and 2034. The market is being aided by the rising emphasis on sustainable packaging and the increasing demand for halal products in the country.

One of the primary Saudi Arabia glass packaging market trends is the increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions. With growing consumer awareness, glass has proven to be one of the best sustainable packaging options due to its high recyclability. Manufacturers are leveraging this trend by promoting the eco-friendliness of glass packaging and engaging in recycling initiatives. Additionally, the ban on non-biodegradable plastics plays a major role in providing new opportunities to the market.

The increasing demand for halal beauty products in the country is likely to play a crucial role in Saudi Arabia glass packaging market growth. Halal beauty is an organic and safe form of product as it is devoid of animal-based or alcohol-based ingredients. The rapid rise in demand for such products among Muslims and other communities is expected to surge the usage of glass packaging in the forecast period as it is free from animal derivatives and can be recycled.

The Saudi Arabia glass packaging market demand is expected to rise in the upcoming years owing to the rising trend of premium packaging. Glass is perceived to provide a clean and luxurious look and its compatibility with premium brands has contributed to this trend. Due to this, consumers in the country are increasingly associating quality and luxury with glass packaging and major companies in the cosmetic, perfume, and beverage sectors are adopting glass packaging.

Market Segmentation

Market Share by Type



Bottles and containers are expected to account for a major portion of the Saudi Arabia glass packaging market share in the coming years. Glass is often considered a stylish and premium packaging material that is available in a wide variety of shapes, colours, and embossing patterns. Its transparency is also a key factor for its popularity as it allows consumers to see the content.



The growth of this type of glass packaging can also be attributed to the growing demand for premium food and beverage products amid the rising economic development of the country and the surging disposable incomes of the bourgeoise population. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of soft drinks and sugary drinks among the young generation is likely to further augment the market growth in the forecast period.



Market Share by Application



According to the Saudi Arabia glass packaging market analysis, food and beverages are expected to be a major contributor to the development of the market in the coming years. Glass packaging plays a crucial role in the food and beverage sector, offering a range of benefits such as eco-friendliness, durability, and zero chemical interactions that cater to both consumers and manufacturers. It is known to be great at preserving taste and quality as it does not interact with the content.



In addition, it is a sustainable type of packaging as it can be recycled infinitely without deteriorating the quality of the glass. This aligns with the growing demand for environmentally friendly food and beverage packaging solutions.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia glass packaging market, covering their competitive landscape and the latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Corning Incorporated



Corning Incorporated is a leading international glass, ceramics, and concrete manufacturing company. It was founded in the year 1851 and has established itself as a leading innovator in material science. The company is based in New York, the United States, and is known for its expertise in speciality glass, which includes a wide range of glass compositions engineered for specific purposes. The company actively invests in energy-efficient technologies, waste reduction, and environmentally responsible manufacturing processes.



DWK Life Sciences GmbH



DWK Life Sciences GmbH is a United States-based glass product manufacturing company specialising in diagnostic packaging, speciality pharmaceuticals, life science research, and chromatography, among others. It is a leading global manufacturer of primary packaging solutions and labware for pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic/IVD, and personal care applications.



Middle East Glass (MEG)



Middle East Glass (MEG) is a major glass container manufacturer, established in 1979. The company is based in North Africa and is engaged in the production of a wide range of returnable and non-returnable glass containers. The company supplies its containers to major companies such as Coca-Cola, Heineken, and PepsiCo.



Other Saudi Arabia glass packaging market players include Saudi Arabian Glass Company Ltd., The National Company For Glass Industries (ZOUJAJ), and Mahmood Saeed Glass Industry Company, among others.



