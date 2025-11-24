Qatar Pressure Gauge Markets, 2018-2024 & 2025-2034: Rising Petrochemical Output, Healthcare Expansion, and Corrosion-Resistant Technologies Fuel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Pressure Gauge Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Qatar pressure gauge market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% between 2025 and 2034, driven by the extensive use and demand in petrochemical fields.

For measuring oil and gas production, pressure gauges are widely employed in the petrochemical industry. This is one of the primary factors favourably impacting the Qatar pressure gauge market, along with the rising demand for petrochemicals in consumer staples including household goods, personal care products, and automobile parts and appliances.

Additionally, the use of pressure gauges in the healthcare sector for angioplasty inflation devices, anaesthesia equipment, medical regulators, respiratory equipment, and dentistry systems is being prompted by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

The creation of corrosion-resistant pressure gauges for use in industries with harsh environments, such as the petrochemical, power, and energy sectors, among others, is spurring demand for pressure gauges and driving the Qatar pressure gauge market expansion.

The growing need for pressure gauges in the energy industry for the transportation of natural gas is promoting market growth. Due to the rising need for alternative energy sources, which is anticipated to drive market expansion in the next years, this trend is anticipated to gain momentum throughout the forecast period.

Market Share by Output Type



As per Qatar pressure gauge market analysis, due to the inaccuracy of analogue pressure gauges for measuring changes in the field, end use industries are increasingly switching to digital pressure gauges, thereby increasing the demand for digital output types. Digital pressure gauges can quickly improve the effectiveness of processes, enable faster readings, promote accuracy of measurements, and assure the gauges' long-term reliability.



Additionally, because digital pressure gauges can automatically record pressure levels during measurement, they reduce the labour that is often needed to analyse the findings. Hence, the market for digital pressure gauges is expanding rapidly as a result of the quick uptake of these instruments due to their superior accuracy and efficiency, thereby aiding the Qatar pressure gauge market growth. Furthermore, market players are releasing digital pressure gauges with sophisticated sensors that provide information to computers immediately for usage.



Market Share by Application



Healthcare applications of pressure gauges in Qatar are growing at a steady rate. Analogue and digital pressure gauges are utilised in a variety of medical devices, including ventilators and oxygen cylinders, in the healthcare industry. Digital pressure gauges with MEMS sensor technology offer incredibly accurate and dependable ways to gauge pressure on-site for a variety of clinical circumstances, including spinal tumours, heart failure, compartment syndrome, brain injury, and compartment syndrome with airway blockage. Medical pressure sensors track both the patient's oxygen flow and the level of the oxygen tank.



Also, the Qatar pressure gauge market is seeing an increase in merger and acquisition activity due to the technological know-how needed to create advanced pressure gauges and sensors that are sensitive to even slight variations in pressure readings. This is anticipated to drive continuous demand from medical device OEMs for digital pressure gauges and propel the healthcare applications of pressure gauges during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model, along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Qatar pressure gauge market, covering their competitive landscape and the latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Honeywell International Inc.



Honeywell International Inc., founded in 1906 and headquartered in North Carolina in the United States, develops and produces technology to tackle difficult problems related to global macrotrends including safety, security, and energy. Honeywell provides speciality chemicals, productivity, process technologies, security technologies, electronic and advanced materials, sensing, and safety, as well as spare parts, overhaul, management and technical services, repair, and maintenance services.



Emerson Electric Co.



Emerson Electric Co., headquartered in Missouri in the United States offers innovative solutions to clients in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets. Founded in 1890, the company sells a variety of items, including electrical distribution equipment, pneumatic devices, industrial valves, fluid control, pneumatic mechanisms, and measurement and analytical instrumentation. Some of the fields in which the products and services of the company are used include climate technologies, process management, industrial automation, network power, and other business and residential applications.



AMETEK Inc.



AMETEK Inc., a global leader in the design and production of sophisticated analytical, testing, and measurement instruments for the medical, energy, research, aerospace, power, and industrial markets, has its global headquarters in Pennsylvania in the United States. AMETEK, founded in 1930, is made up of two operating groups: electronic instruments and electromechanical. Both have highly differentiating technologies and commanding positions in specialised industries.



Other market players include Kleev Middle East, Ningbao Jansen, Crane Co., PI Controls Middle East, and Advance Measuring Industrial Instruments Company, among others.



