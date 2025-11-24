Equus Announces Third Quarter Net Asset Value

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (“Equus” or the “Company”) reports net assets as of September 30, 2025, of $26.5 million. Net asset value per share decreased to $1.90 as of September 30, 2025, from $2.51 as of June 30, 2025. Comparative data is summarized below (in thousands, except per share amounts):

As of the Quarter Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024

Net assets $26,504

$34,111

$34,197

$29,510

$40,165

Shares outstanding 13,967

13,586

13,586

13,586

13,586

Net assets per share $1.90

$2.51

$2.52

$2.17

$2.96



Net Asset Value Changes. The following were the principal contributors to changes in the net asset value of the Company in the third quarter of 2025:

Decrease in Fair Value of Holdings in General Enterprise Ventures . On February 10, 2025, the Company purchased from General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., a developer of fire suppression products (OTC Markets: GEVI), a 1-year senior convertible promissory note bearing interest at the rate of 10% per annum, in exchange for $1.5 million in cash (“GEVI Note”). Contemporaneously with the purchase of the GEVI Note, the Company also received a 5-year common stock purchase warrant to acquire an aggregate of 312,500 shares of GEVI common stock at an exercise price of $3.00 per share (“GEVI Warrant”). During the third quarter of 2025, the GEVI Note was converted by the Company into 664,041 shares of GEVI common stock. Also during the third quarter of 2025, the trading price of GEVI shares decreased from $11.70 per share to $5.89 per share. At September 30, 2025, the Company collectively valued the GEVI shares and GEVI Warrant at an aggregate of $5.2 million as compared to $10.6 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $5.4 million.





About Equus



The Company is a business development company that trades as a closed-end fund on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EQS". Additional information on the Company may be obtained from the Company’s website at www.equuscap.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the performance of the Company, including our ability to achieve our expected financial and business objectives, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Contact:

Equus Total Return, Inc.

1-888-323-4533