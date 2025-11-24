Forward Solutions Merges with ProCom Sales to Create a Sales Powerhouse

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization that powers a portfolio of leading outsourced sales and service brands, has merged with ProCom Sales. ProCom is a respected telecom manufacturer representative agency with more than 25 years of success in the Southeast.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia, ProCom has built its reputation on one core principle—treating customers like they are part of the team. Their approach goes beyond selling products: they immerse themselves in clients’ operations, tackle challenges head-on, and help manufacturers, distributors, and end-users win. With a footprint spanning nine Southeastern states, ProCom brings a network of strong relationships, technical expertise, and proven results.

“ProCom’s reputation for service, integrity, and performance aligns perfectly with the Forward Solutions vision,” said Joe Orednick, CEO of Forward Solutions. “We’re excited to welcome their talented team into our growing network of agencies and look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Phil Peppers, President of ProCom, added, “This merger with Forward Solutions gives us access to expanded resources, technology, and operational support—while allowing us to continue running ProCom with the same people, relationships, and focus that have defined us from the start. It’s the best of both worlds for our manufacturers and customers.”

Together, Forward Solutions and ProCom are focused on leveraging shared strengths, resources, and relationships to create new opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and customers within the telecom, broadband, and power utility industries.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is the engine behind a national portfolio of outsourced sales and service brands — including Avision®, C3Team™, Curate®, Electris360™, OneSolution™, PJ Boren, RelyPak®, StruXur®, and Xpand Demand™. We handle back-end operations and connect customers to multi-channel sales models, providing a smarter, more scalable path to growth.

