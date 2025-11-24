Saudi Arabia Aluminium Market Report 2025-2034: Automotive Lightweighting, Food-Grade Packaging Demand, and Construction Boom Drive Strong Growth

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Aluminium Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia aluminium market size reached approximately USD 2.39 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 3.68 Billion by 2034.

The expansion of the transportation and automotive sectors in the country is bolstering the Saudi Arabia aluminium market growth. The metal reduces emissions and increases fuel economy by allowing the production of lightweight vehicles and providing enhanced driving range.

The rising utilisation of aluminium in food packaging owing to increasing awareness about the various benefits offered by the product is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Aluminium foil offers sterility and sustainability and is safe for usage in situations where it comes in direct contact with the food products.

The increase in construction activities due to rapid industrialisation and urbanisation is bolstering the requirement for aluminium. Additionally, aluminium also offers corrosion resistance and is lightweight, propelling its utilisation in the development of roofs and walls, shelves, external facades, and railings, among others.

Market Share by Type



Primary (fresh aluminium) is expected to account for a significant Saudi Arabia aluminium market share over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the wide range of applications of the metal in packaging and foiling. Primary aluminium can also be alloyed with other elements to provide high strength. Additionally, the electrical conductivity of the metal is also more than its counterpart.



Market Share by End Use



Electrical applications are anticipated to account for a significant share of the market in the coming years. Aluminium and its alloys are widely used in the manufacture of various microelectronic and electronic components, such as capacitors. Aluminium is also used in electricity distribution and transmission. The rising requirement for electricity and electrical devices owing to increasing urbanisation and disposable incomes is boosting the Saudi Arabia aluminium market demand.



Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC



Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, headquartered in Abu Dabi, United Arab Emirates, is one of the leading producers and distributors of aluminium. The company also specialises in alumina refining and investments in bauxite mining.



Saudi Arabian Mining Company



Saudi Arabian Mining Company specialises in aluminium mining, industrial minerals, smelting and roller mining, fertilisers, and refining, among others. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Company



Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Company is one of the leading manufacturers of aluminium associated products in Saudi Arabia and Gulf region. Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the company also specialises in thermal breaks and powder coatings.



Other Saudi Arabia aluminium market key players include Siab Aluminum Factory, Alcoa Corporation, United Arab Aluminum Company, Aluminium Products Company (ALUPCO) JSC, Al-Saleh Group, and Granada Aluminium, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Market by Type

7.1 Primary (Fresh Aluminium)

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Secondary (Recycled Aluminium)



8 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Market by Processing Method

8.1 Casting

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Extrusion

8.3 Forging

8.4 Pigments and Powder

8.5 Roda and Bar

8.6 Flat Rolled



9 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Market by End Use

9.1 Transport

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Construction

9.3 Electrical

9.4 Machinery and Equipment

9.5 Packaging and Foil

9.6 Consumer Goods

9.7 Others



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 76)

11.1 Major Importing Countries

11.1.1 By Volume

11.1.2 By Value

11.2 Major Exporting Countries

11.2.1 By Volume

11.2.2 By Value



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

12.5.1 Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

12.5.1.1 Company Overview

12.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.5.1.4 Certifications

12.5.2 Saudi Arabian Mining Company

12.5.3 Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Company

12.5.4 Siab Aluminum Factory

12.5.5 Alcoa Corporation

12.5.6 United Arab Aluminum Company

12.5.7 Aluminium Products Company (ALUPCO) JSC

12.5.8 Al-Saleh Group

12.5.9 Granada Aluminium

