Next Generation OSS & BSS Market to Hit USD 197.81 Billion by 2032, Owing to 5G Expansion and AI-Enabled Network Automation | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Next Generation OSS & BSS Market size was valued at USD 65.77 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 197.81 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The telecom OSS and BSS market is expanding rapidly as telecom operators globally adopt next-generation OSS and BSS solutions to modernize their legacy systems and support advanced services, such as 5G, 5G IoT, AI, cloud, real-time analytics, and big data-driven cloud monetization approach.





The U.S Next Generation OSS & BSS Market size reached USD 15.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 43.67 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 15.89% from 2025 to 2032.

The United States is now a dominating global market thanks to a strong telecommunications infrastructure, early adoption of 5G, and the presence of top OSS/BSS providers including IBM, Oracle, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Architecture, Service Fulfilment Segment Led the Market in 2024; Account Management is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Service Fulfilment segment will account for the largest revenue share of 23.86%, as telecom operators start adopting automated solutions to meet demand requirements. The Account Management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.35% as prominent players are focusing on supporting advanced customer data management, billing precision, and service personalization.

By Network, Fixed and Wireless Segment Led the Market in 2024; Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Fixed and Wireless segment has the largest next-generation OSS & BSS market share at 30.21% in 2024, fueled by strong broadband penetration and wireless proliferation. The Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) segment is the fastest-growing at a 21.27% CAGR as virtualized network services gain traction and mobile virtual network operators deploy in more regions.

Regional Insights:

With a market share of 39.30% in 2024, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominant position in the OSS & BSS market. The availability of cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure, the early adoption of 5G technology, and the presence of significant OSS/BSS solution providers including Oracle, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are some of the factors contributing to the region's leadership.

Due to rising urbanization, expanding mobile subscriber areas, and the construction of 5G networks in China, India, and Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific is the telecom market with the quickest rate of growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.29% for the projected period. Governments and commercial companies are making significant investments in digital infrastructure and cloud-native OSS/BSS platforms to meet the exponential growth in data traffic creation and the proliferation of sophisticated and varied service demands.

Key Players:

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Capgemini

Accenture

Amdocs

Oracle

IBM

CSG Systems, Inc.

Sigma Software

CHR Solutions

Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 65.77 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 197.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.8% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Architecture (revenue management, service fulfilment, customer management, account management, service assurance, network management systems)

• By Network (cable and satellite, fixed and wireless, mobile, mobile virtual network enabler, others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In September 2024 , Amdocs introduced its Cloud BSS Platform, combining automation, real-time analytics, and customer journey orchestration that empowers telecom operators to provide a better customer experience and faster service deployment.

, Amdocs introduced its Cloud BSS Platform, combining automation, real-time analytics, and customer journey orchestration that empowers telecom operators to provide a better customer experience and faster service deployment. In June 2024, IBM partnered with Telefónica Tech to strengthen AI, Analytics, and Data Governance Solutions in Spain. The two organizations plan to deliver the open hybrid multi-cloud platform powered by IBM Watson AI and Data platform.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Time-To-Market Acceleration Metrics – helps you evaluate how next-gen OSS/BSS platforms reduce launch cycles for new telecom services, enabling faster monetization and improved competitive agility.

– helps you evaluate how next-gen OSS/BSS platforms reduce launch cycles for new telecom services, enabling faster monetization and improved competitive agility. Zero-Touch Automation Impact – helps you understand the efficiency gains achieved through fully automated service provisioning, fault management, and network orchestration, minimizing manual intervention and operational costs.

– helps you understand the efficiency gains achieved through fully automated service provisioning, fault management, and network orchestration, minimizing manual intervention and operational costs. AI/ML-Driven Decision Support Penetration – helps you uncover how predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and automated network optimization are transforming operator decision-making and boosting service reliability.

– helps you uncover how predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and automated network optimization are transforming operator decision-making and boosting service reliability. Cloud-Native Transformation Rate – helps you assess the shift from legacy monolithic systems to containerized, microservices-based OSS/BSS architectures that improve scalability, flexibility, and deployment efficiency.

– helps you assess the shift from legacy monolithic systems to containerized, microservices-based OSS/BSS architectures that improve scalability, flexibility, and deployment efficiency. End-To-End Service Orchestration Benchmarks – helps you gauge the maturity of unified management layers that streamline network, service, and customer lifecycle operations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

