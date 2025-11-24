Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report 2025-2034: Key Opportunities Lie in Innovative Packaging Solutions and Collaborations Enhancing Advanced Injectable Drug Packaging

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical glass packaging market size reached approximately USD 298.55 Million in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 719.85 Million by 2034.

The expansion of the pharmaceutical sector owing to the rising demand for medicines and other pharmaceutical products in the country is aiding the Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth. Glass packaging offer various advantages including temperature and chemical resistance and leak protection, among others, resulting in their increased utilisation by the pharmaceutical sector.

Increased investments by various key market players towards product innovations and strategic collaborations are further supporting the market expansion in Saudi Arabia. Such collaborations and partnerships are also addressing the evolving requirements of the pharmaceutical sector and enhancing patient treatments by supporting the development of advanced injectable drug packaging solutions.

The introduction of strict rules and regulations to ensure the quality of drugs, pharmaceutical reagents, and cost sensitive medications have boosted the research and development efforts in the country. These efforts are aiding the production of packaging that boost the shelf life of the medicinal components.

Market Share by Product



Bottles and containers are anticipated to account for a significant Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical glass packaging market share. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for glass bottles for packaging of oral pills and syrups owing to the increasing health concerns and growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the country.

Additionally, the unique combination of transparency and chemical durability and leak prevention properties of glass bottles and containers have further boosted their adoption by the pharmaceutical sector as they allow the outward assessment of the components inside while providing protection against spillage and contamination.



Market Share by Application



Generic applications are expected to account for a significant share of the market owing to the rising requirement for reliable packaging solutions for ensuring the safety and efficacy of generic drugs. Glass packaging ensures the potency of generic medications and provides them protection against various external factors, boosting the Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical glass packaging market demand. The increasing sale of generic drugs can also be attributed to the rising expiration of drug patents, growing prevalence of various diseases, and increasing aging population in Saudi Arabia, supporting the segment growth.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Becton, Dickinson and Company



Becton, Dickinson and Company, headquartered in New Jersey, United States, is a medical equipment manufacturing company that is dedicated towards improving medical discovery so as to enhance the world of healthcare. The company also offers consulting services in various regions around the globe.



DWK Life Sciences GmbH



DWK Life Sciences GmbH is a global supplier and manufacturer of primary packaging solutions required by diagnostic, life science research, and pharmaceutical sectors. The company is also known for supplying precision labware.



Corning Incorporated



Corning Incorporated, founded in 1851 and headquartered in New York, United States is an innovator in material science. The company applies unparalleled expertise in optical physics, glass science, and ceramic science to engineer and manufacture category-defining products.



Other Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical glass packaging market key players include Pharmaceutical Solutions Industry Ltd. and Middle East Glass, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market by Product

7.1 Bottles and Containers

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Vials

7.3 Ampoules

7.4 Cartridges and Syringes

7.5 Others



8 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market by Glass Type

8.1 Type I

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Type II

8.3 Type III



9 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market by Application

9.1 Branded

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Biological

9.3 Generic



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

11.5.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.5.1.1 Company Overview

11.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.1.4 Certifications

11.5.2 Pharmaceutical Solutions Industry Ltd.

11.5.3 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

11.5.4 Corning Incorporated

11.5.5 Middle East Glass

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilzsf4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.