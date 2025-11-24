Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Industry Outlook Report 2025-2034: E-Commerce Expansion and Vision 2030 Logistics Investments Accelerate Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia freight and logistics market size reached approximately USD 31.82 Billion in 2024. The market is assessed to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% between 2025 and 2034 to attain a value of around USD 54.35 Billion by 2034.

Rapid industrialisation, rising manufacturing activities, and surging domestic consumption of goods are driving the Saudi Arabia freight and logistics market growth. The e-commerce sector in the country is rapidly growing, supported by rising internet penetration, high smartphone ownership, and surging consumer preference for convenient shopping. This is also bolstering the demand for logistics and freight forwarding services to facilitate quick and hassle-free delivery and returns.

One of the key Saudi Arabia freight and logistics market trends is the increasing attempts by the Saudi Arabian government to shift its economy from oil to a diversified ecosystem. Due to its unique location and proximity to Africa, Europe, and Asia, the government aims to develop the country as a global logistics hub for surging international trade, creating new jobs, and boosting foreign direct investments (FDI).

To achieve this, it is rapidly developing new logistics centres, boosting public-private partnerships, surging its cargo capacity, and improving transportation services and infrastructure.

Concerns regarding rapid climate change and surging carbon footprints are prompting freight and logistics operators to improve their sustainability profile. In the forecast period, the Saudi Arabia freight and logistics market demand is likely to be aided by the growing adoption of alternative fuel sources, renewable energy, and energy-efficient models among logistics and freight operators.

Market Share by Function



Warehousing and storage accounts for a significant portion of the Saudi Arabia freight and logistics market share. The booming e-commerce sector and the growing demand for rapid delivery of goods are leading to an expansion of warehouses and storage facilities, especially in urban areas. With the rising preference for perishable food and beverage items and surging import of pharmaceuticals in the country, the development of temperature-controlled storage facilities and warehouses also surging.



Meanwhile, freight transport is anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the coming years. This can be attributed to the introduction of favourable initiatives by the Saudi Arabian government to drive infrastructural development and modernise and expand railways and airways.



Market Share by End Use



As per the Saudi Arabia freight and logistics market analysis, the demand for these services in the oil and gas sector is increasing. Saudi Arabia is one of the largest oil and gas producers and exporters in the world. Logistics and freight operators offer solutions for retail trading, product distribution and movement, traffic control, and demurrage control, among others, to mitigate supply chain risks and drive informed decisions in marine, road, and rail transportation.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia freight and logistics market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments and expansion plans.



Kuehne + Nagel Management AG



Kuehne + Nagel Management AG is a prominent logistics company that was founded in 1890. It is a leader in air freight and sea freight forwarding, with its footprint in nearly 100 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company collaborates with players in different sectors to develop advanced and flexible solutions that can drive the success of both SMEs and large businesses.



Wared Logistics



Wared Logistics is a company that offers container importation, full-service transportation networks, brokerage hubs, and logistics hubs across MENA. It is a joint venture between prominent logistics companies, Construction Products Holding Company (CPC) and Zahid Group Holding. The company aims to develop innovative services and solutions that can enhance the efficiency of logistics and distribution channels.



Mosanada Logistics Services



Mosanada Logistics Services, established in 2010, is a part of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi & Brothers Group. It is headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and has emerged as a leading logistics company in the Middle East. Some of the sectors the company serves are food and beverages, oil, personal care and beauty, oil, and batteries, among others.



Other Saudi Arabia freight and logistics market players include Deutsche Post AG, UPS Express Private Limited, The Aramex Group, FedEx Corporation, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Zajil Express, Alma Express, SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd., Saudi Logistics Services Company (SAL), Saudi Post Corporation, and United Warehouse Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Freight and Logistics Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Freight and Logistics Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Freight and Logistics Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Freight and Logistics Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Market by Function

7.1 Courier, Express and Parcel

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.1.3 Breakup by Type

7.1.3.1 Domestic

7.1.3.2 International

7.2 Freight Forwarding

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2.3 Breakup by Mode of Transportation

7.2.3.1 Railways

7.2.3.2 Airways

7.2.3.3 Roadways

7.2.3.4 Waterways

7.3 Freight Transport

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.3.3 Breakup by Mode of Transportation

7.3.3.1 Railways

7.3.3.2 Airways

7.3.3.3 Roadways

7.3.3.4 Waterways

7.4 Warehousing and Storage

7.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.4.3 Breakup by Type

7.4.3.1 Temperature Controlled

7.4.3.2 Non-Temperature Controlled

7.5 Others



8 Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Market by End Use

8.1 Manufacturing

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

8.3 Food and Beverages

8.4 IT Hardware and Telecom

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Chemicals

8.7 Construction

8.8 Automotive

8.9 Oil and Gas

8.10 Others



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 Kuehne + Nagel Management AG

10.5.1.1 Company Overview

10.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.1.4 Certifications

10.5.2 Deutsche Post AG

10.5.3 UPS Express Private Limited

10.5.4 The Aramex Group

10.5.5 FedEx Corporation

10.5.6 Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

10.5.7 Mosanada Logistics Services

10.5.8 Zajil Express

10.5.9 Alma Express

10.5.10 SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd.

10.5.11 Wared Logistics

10.5.12 Saudi Logistics Services Company (SAL)

10.5.13 Saudi Post Corporation

10.5.14 United Warehouse Co. Ltd.

