Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Midstream Market Forecast Trends Report 2025-2034: Pipeline Infrastructure Expansion and Rising E&P Investments Propel Growth

The Saudi Arabia oil and gas midstream market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2025 and 2034. The market is driven by increasing exploration and production (E&P) activities, increasing investments in pipeline infrastructure, and rising collaborations to enhance large-scale energy infrastructure in the region.



The Saudi Arabia oil and gas midstream market growth has been advancing rapidly with increasing investments in pipeline infrastructure to efficiently transport crude oil, natural gas, and refined products across the country and for export. Projects like the East-West Pipeline and expansion of the Master Gas System are examples of such investments.

The nation has undertaken initiatives to bolster its refining capabilities, augmenting the intrinsic value derived from its crude oil reservoirs. Prominent among these efforts are the construction and amplification endeavours observed in key refineries, exemplified by projects such as the Jazan Refinery and the Ras Tanura Refinery.



These strategic developments underscore the commitment to fortify refining capacity, aligning with the objective of maximising the value chain of crude oil resources within the country.

The Saudi Arabia oil and gas midstream market demand is expected to increase rapidly as the nation forms alliances with global enterprises to harness their expertise and facilitate investment within its midstream sector. These strategic partnerships have led to the establishment of joint ventures and collaborative efforts aimed at augmenting technological prowess and operational efficiency within the sector.

Market Share by Type



According to the Saudi Arabia oil and gas midstream market analysis, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminals in Saudi Arabia are expected to grow at a rapid rate owing to the increasing investment in LNG infrastructure, including the construction and expansion of terminals. For instance, the Kingdom has plans to build additional LNG terminals to support its growing natural gas requirements and to enhance its position as a global LNG exporter.



Furthermore, rising investments in advanced technology and improving operational efficiency are expected to significantly influence the Saudi Arabia oil and gas midstream market share in the coming years. These advancements are driving the adoption of smart technologies for monitoring and managing pipeline networks, as well as the adoption of more efficient shipping and logistics practices.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia oil and gas midstream market, covering their competitive landscape and the latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company



Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company, is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Total. It operates one of the most advanced refineries globally in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The company focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products and producing petrochemicals, contributing significantly to the country's downstream oil and petrochemical industry.



Saudi Arabian Oil Co.



Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies, primarily owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It manages vast oil and gas reserves, operates refineries, and oversees various upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Saudi Aramco plays a pivotal role in the global energy sector.



SAIPEM SpA



SAIPEM SpA is an Italian multinational company operating in the engineering, drilling, and construction of major projects in the energy sector, including oil and gas. It provides services ranging from exploration and production to the development of offshore and onshore facilities. SAIPEM is recognised for its expertise in complex and large-scale energy infrastructure projects worldwide.



Other key players in the Saudi Arabia oil and gas midstream market are Shell Plc, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, and Medra Arabia, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Midstream Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Midstream Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Midstream Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Midstream Market by Type

7.1 Transportation

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Storage

7.3 LNG Terminals



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.3 Key Indicators for Demand

8.4 Key Indicators for Price



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

9.5.1 Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company

9.5.1.1 Company Overview

9.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.1.4 Certifications

9.5.2 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

9.5.3 SAIPEM SpA

9.5.4 Shell Plc

9.5.5 KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

9.5.6 Medra Arabia

