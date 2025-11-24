LiDAR Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LiDAR Market: Key Players Analysis Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The LiDAR industry is poised for explosive growth, with estimates showing a growth from around US$ 2.31 billion in 2024 to an astonishing US$ 12.81 billion by the end of 2033.

This strong growth pattern demonstrates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.96% between 2025 and 2033. Numerous driving factors are responsible for this upward trend, such as the rapidly growing demand for autonomous vehicles, ongoing urbanization of the world's population, and the growing need for precision agricultural practices.







LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, is a high-technology remote sensing system that uses laser light to detect distance and generate high-resolution maps of the Earth's surface. By sending out laser pulses and detecting the time the reflected light takes to come back after striking an object, LiDAR can create accurate three-dimensional models.



This technology has a wide range of applications across various fields. In the realm of autonomous vehicles, LiDAR is crucial for detecting obstacles, mapping surroundings, and enabling safe navigation. In forestry, it assists in measuring tree heights, canopy structures, and biomass estimates, thereby enhancing conservation efforts.



LiDAR is also indispensible in urban development and building, where it contributes to site surveys, infrastructure construction, and environmental surveillance. It also aids precision farming in agriculture by enabling farmers to scan field conditions, maximize irrigation, and enhance crop productivity. With the capacity to deliver high-resolution topographical information, LiDAR remains an innovative driver for boosting decision-making across various sectors, with possibilities opening up for creative solutions and sustainable solutions.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global



Faro Technologies Inc

Hexagon AB

Vaisala Oyj

Sick AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

LeddarTech Inc.

NV5 Global Inc.

Velodyne Lidar

Hesai Technology

RoboSense

Valeo SA

Leica Geosystems (Hexagon)

Denso Corporation

Ouster Inc.

