United States Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2025-2033

United States Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ 356.2 billion by 2033 from US$ 246.82 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.16% from 2025 to 2033.

The market for endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) biopsies in the US is expected to grow gradually due to rising lung disease cases, expanding demand for minimally invasive diagnostics, and developments in imaging-guided biopsy technologies. Regional demand for EBUS biopsy in the U.S. is concentrated in states like California, Texas, New York, and Florida, where, strong healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of lung diseases support market expansion.







The market for endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) biopsies in the US has grown in importance as the need for less invasive diagnostic procedures keeps growing. A vital tool for pulmonologists and oncologists, EBUS biopsy is a method for obtaining lymph node samples and detecting lung disorders. Adoption is being fueled by the need for precise, secure, and minimally intrusive diagnostic techniques because lung cancer is one of the nation's most serious health issues. For biopsies, traditional surgical techniques may entail greater risks, lengthier recovery times, and higher expenses. On the other hand, EBUS biopsy is a preferred option for patients and healthcare professionals alike due to its real-time imaging, accurate sample, and less patient discomfort.



In order to diagnose and assess the severity of respiratory disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis, and lung and bronchus cancer, endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is used to take tissue or fluid samples from the lungs and surrounding lymph nodes without the need for traditional surgery. For example, according to the American Lung Association's 2024 statistics, 11.7 million Americans, or 4.6% of the adult population, were diagnosed with COPD in 2022. This means that a sizable patient base might need a diagnosis. In a similar vein, the 2022 update from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that persons 65 and older had a far higher chance of being diagnosed with COPD, with about one in fourteen (7.0%) receiving a diagnosis. Thus, the market for endobronchial ultrasonography biopsies may be driven by the increasing incidence of respiratory conditions.



One of the main factors driving the use of EBUS in diagnosis and staging is the rising incidence of lung cancer. It is anticipated that the growing number of lung cancer cases will fuel market expansion. The American Cancer Society (ACS) Cancer Statistics 2024, for example, projects that 2 million new instances of cancer would be detected in the US in 2024, up from 1.9 million in 2023. Lung and bronchus cancer are predicted to account for 234.5 thousand of the total cancer cases in 2024. Compared to conventional surgical biopsies, EBUS provides a less intrusive method of obtaining tissue samples. Therefore, since endobronchial ultrasonography biopsy is a minimally invasive treatment that can be carried out with local anesthetic and moderate sedation, the increasing number of lung cancer cases in the area is anticipated to drive the demand for this operation.



Additionally, in 2023, the United States spent USD 148 million on research and development for COPD, USD 595 million for tuberculosis, and USD 504 million for lung cancer, according to the Condition and Disease Categories (RCDC) May 2024 update. Thus, it is anticipated that the nation's strong investment in respiratory disease research will spur the creation of novel EBUS biopsy instruments, which will further support market expansion throughout the course of the projection period.



Key Factors Driving the United States Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy Market Growth

Rising Prevalence of Lung Diseases



The increasing prevalence of lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory illnesses in the United States is a significant driver of EBUS biopsy adoption. As these conditions often require accurate diagnosis and staging, healthcare providers are increasingly relying on EBUS biopsy to obtain precise tissue samples while minimizing risks associated with invasive surgeries.

Early detection and accurate staging are critical for determining treatment pathways, particularly in lung cancer cases where outcomes depend on timely intervention. EBUS biopsy's ability to combine imaging with real-time tissue sampling makes it a preferred diagnostic tool. The growing patient population with respiratory disorders, combined with rising awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive diagnostics, is contributing to strong market demand.



Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies



Technological progress in imaging and biopsy tools has significantly boosted the reliability and accuracy of EBUS biopsy procedures. Enhanced ultrasound probes, better visualization systems, and refined biopsy needles now allow pulmonologists to reach and sample hard-to-access lymph nodes with greater precision.

These advancements reduce the chances of diagnostic errors while improving patient safety and comfort. Additionally, integration of digital technologies, such as AI-assisted imaging and cloud-based diagnostic platforms, is streamlining workflows and enabling faster, more accurate analysis. Such innovations are not only improving clinical outcomes but also making EBUS procedures more appealing to healthcare providers who aim to deliver better patient care. As diagnostic technologies continue to evolve, the role of EBUS biopsy in routine clinical practice is expected to strengthen further.



Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures



The broader healthcare shift toward minimally invasive diagnostic and treatment solutions is also fueling the adoption of EBUS biopsy in the United States. Patients and healthcare systems increasingly prioritize procedures that reduce recovery time, lower complication risks, and provide cost-effective outcomes.

EBUS biopsy aligns with these needs by offering a safe, outpatient-friendly alternative to surgical biopsies, such as mediastinoscopy. Its ability to deliver accurate results with fewer complications has made it the standard of care for many diagnostic pathways. Additionally, supportive reimbursement frameworks for minimally invasive diagnostics are encouraging hospitals and clinics to integrate EBUS systems. As this trend continues, the demand for EBUS biopsy is expected to grow as part of the evolving patient-centered healthcare landscape.



Challenges in the United States Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy Market

High Cost of Equipment and Procedures



One of the key challenges facing the EBUS biopsy market in the U.S. is the high cost associated with equipment procurement, maintenance, and the procedure itself. Advanced imaging systems, biopsy needles, and supporting devices require significant investment by hospitals and clinics. For smaller healthcare facilities, these costs can be prohibitive, limiting widespread adoption.

Additionally, although reimbursement policies support minimally invasive diagnostics, variations in coverage and out-of-pocket expenses for patients may restrict access. This financial barrier could slow down market penetration, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources. Balancing affordability with the need for cutting-edge technology remains a major challenge for manufacturers and providers alike.



Requirement for Skilled Operators



Another challenge is the need for highly trained and skilled operators to perform EBUS biopsies effectively. The procedure requires precision, technical expertise, and familiarity with advanced imaging systems to ensure accurate tissue sampling and avoid complications. A shortage of trained pulmonologists and endoscopists with specialized EBUS expertise can limit the availability of the procedure, particularly outside major urban centers.

Training programs are being developed to address this gap, but the learning curve remains steep for many healthcare professionals. Without sufficient operator proficiency, diagnostic accuracy and patient safety could be compromised, hindering the broader adoption of EBUS biopsy across the United States.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $246.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $356.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States



