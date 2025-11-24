Respiratory Care Devices Market Competitor Analysis Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Analysis of Respiratory Care Devices Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The respiratory care devices market is expected to increase from around US$ 24.16 billion in 2024 to about US$ 49.19 billion in 2033. This increase will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during the period of 2025 to 2033.

A few of the major factors behind this trend are the growing cases of respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and sleep apnea.







Respiratory care equipment are medical devices that are used to support patients with respiratory problems, which are often associated with different respiratory illnesses. They are important in managing and treating conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and sleep apnea.



Respiratory care devices are crucial to various medical treatments. Some of the most important kinds of such devices are nebulizers, which transform liquid medication into mist to be inhaled easily; inhalers, which introduce medication into the lungs; and CPAP machines, often utilized to cure sleep apnea by keeping airways open while asleep. Ventilators also play a key role in supplying mechanical breathing assistance to patients who are unable to breathe on their own, commonly utilized in intensive care units.



Applications of these devices go beyond therapy as they also have a crucial function in the monitoring of respiratory condition, therapy delivery, and enhancement of quality of life for people with chronic respiratory diseases. With the rise in their prevalence worldwide, respiratory care devices have been on a steady increase, showcasing their relevance in contemporary healthcare.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis

Masimo Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd.

Smiths Medical PLC

Invacare Corporation

Flexicare Medical Limited

OMRON Healthcare Inc.

Bio-Med Devices

Medtronic Plc.

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

ResMed In

Becton Dickinson

Turn Medical

Getinge AB

Inogen Inc.

Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

