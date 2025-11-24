Respiratory Care Devices Market Competitor Analysis Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Analysis of Respiratory Care Devices Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The respiratory care devices market is expected to increase from around US$ 24.16 billion in 2024 to about US$ 49.19 billion in 2033. This increase will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during the period of 2025 to 2033.
A few of the major factors behind this trend are the growing cases of respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and sleep apnea.
Respiratory care equipment are medical devices that are used to support patients with respiratory problems, which are often associated with different respiratory illnesses. They are important in managing and treating conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and sleep apnea.
Respiratory care devices are crucial to various medical treatments. Some of the most important kinds of such devices are nebulizers, which transform liquid medication into mist to be inhaled easily; inhalers, which introduce medication into the lungs; and CPAP machines, often utilized to cure sleep apnea by keeping airways open while asleep. Ventilators also play a key role in supplying mechanical breathing assistance to patients who are unable to breathe on their own, commonly utilized in intensive care units.
Applications of these devices go beyond therapy as they also have a crucial function in the monitoring of respiratory condition, therapy delivery, and enhancement of quality of life for people with chronic respiratory diseases. With the rise in their prevalence worldwide, respiratory care devices have been on a steady increase, showcasing their relevance in contemporary healthcare.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$24.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$49.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Analysis
- Masimo Corporation
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Beijing Aeonmed Co. Ltd.
- Smiths Medical PLC
- Invacare Corporation
- Flexicare Medical Limited
- OMRON Healthcare Inc.
- Bio-Med Devices
- Medtronic Plc.
- Koninklijke Philips
- GE Healthcare
- ResMed In
- Becton Dickinson
- Turn Medical
- Getinge AB
- Inogen Inc.
Overview
- Company History and Mission
- Business Model and Operations
- Workforce
Key Persons
- Executive Leadership
- Operational Management
- Division Leaders
- Board Composition
Recent Development & Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Investments
Sustainability Analysis
- Renewable Energy Adoption
- Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
- Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
- Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
- Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
Product Analysis
- Product Profile
- Quality Standards
- Product Pipeline
- Product Benchmarking
Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
