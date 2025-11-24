Specialty Fertilizer Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Specialty Fertilizer Market Recent Developments, Strategy, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The international market for specialty fertilizer was estimated at around US$ 37.78 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.18% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 64.81 billion in 2033.







Advanced plant nutrients known as specialty fertilizers are made to improve crop quality, yield, and nutrient-use efficiency. Specialty fertilizers frequently have controlled-release, water-soluble, or tailored nutrient compositions, in contrast to traditional fertilizers that release nutrients quickly. These consist of water-soluble fertilizers (WSFs), micronutrient mixes, slow - and controlled-release fertilizers, and products enhanced with biostimulants. They are designed to ensure balanced nutrition and minimize environmental nutrient losses by catering to the unique nutritional requirements of various crops and soil types.



Due to the growing demand for precision and sustainable agriculture, specialized fertilizers are rapidly becoming more and more popular worldwide. Adoption is highest in developed regions like North America and Europe, where stringent environmental rules and sophisticated farming methods are the driving forces. In the meantime, use is increasing in Asia-Pacific nations, especially China and India, as a result of increased awareness of the need to boost food production and effective nutrient management.



Additionally, grass maintenance, greenhouses, and high-value horticultural crops all make extensive use of specialty fertilizers. Government programs encouraging sustainable farming and advancements in nutrient delivery technology are driving the global market's continued growth. Specialty fertilizers are essential to modern agriculture as farmers around the world prioritize environmental responsibility and production.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $64.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Israel Chemicals

Yara International ASA

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited

The Mosaic Company

BASF SE

OCI Global

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Nutrien Ltd.

Haifa Group

EuroChem Group

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Coromandel International Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

