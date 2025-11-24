Soup Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Soup Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soup industry is expected to expand from USD 19.48 billion in 2024 to USD 25.96 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.24% during the period of 2025-2033.

A number of factors are responsible for this growth, such as a change in consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks, a growing demand for soups using clean ingredients and contained in reusable and sustainable packaging, and a growing number of people embracing vegan and vegetarian lifestyles.



Soup is a liquid food usually prepared by mixing ingredients such as vegetables, meat, grains, and seasonings with water or stock. It is a comforting and useful food consumed in many parts of the world. Soups are divided into two general categories: clear soups, such as broth and consomme, and thick soups, including chowders and bisques.

The applications of soup are varied. It is a beginning course in meals, adding warmth and hospitality to the meal experience. Soup can be a full meal when thickening ingredients are introduced, offering a healthy choice for someone looking to be balanced. It is also a great means by which to consume leftover vegetables and proteins, reducing food waste. Aside from its nutritional value, soup has healing properties, generally linked to comfort and recovery, particularly in the case of sickness. Soup is also easily adaptable to suit nutritional requirements in the form of vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free diets.

Competitive Landscape

  • Campbell Soup Company
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Baxters Food Group Lmt.
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Conagra Brands, Inc.
  • Premier Foods
  • Hindustan Unilever Group
  • Associated British Food Inc.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • Amy's Kitchen
  • Hain Celestial Group
  • Kettle Cuisine
  • B&G Foods Inc.
  • Nissin Foods Holdings
  • Ottogi Co., Ltd.

