Meat Snacks Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts

The global market for meat snacks is anticipated to expand considerably to $16.57 billion by 2033 from $9.56 billion in 2024. This is a compound annual growth rate of 6.30% from 2025 to 2033.
The demand for convenient and high-protein snack foods is behind this expansion. Flavor innovations, clean-label offerings, and hectic lifestyles are also supporting it. Moreover, emerging economies and premium segments are the reasons behind the robust expansion in this industry.
Meat snacks are convenient, ready-to-consume foods consisting mainly of meat, like beef jerky, meat sticks, and turkey bites. They can be seasoned and then dried or smoked to add flavor and preserve them.
Their global popularity is increasing because of numerous reasons. Many consumers are looking for convenient, high-protein snacking products that complement their hectic lifestyles. Others like the plethora of flavors and textures offered in meat snacks. Nutritionally conscious consumers tend to select these snacks because of their protein levels, while others like them as a tasty treat.
Additionally, the increasing trend of clean-label products - products produced without artificial ingredients - also increases the popularity of meat snacks. Consequently, they are gaining popularity among consumers in different parts of the world, which supports the overall development of the global meat snacks market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$16.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitor Landscape
- Nestle S.A.
- Hormel Foods
- Conagra Brands
- Bridgford Foods
- Hershey
- Associated British Foods plc.
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- Danish Crown
- Kerry Group plc.
- General Mills
- Jack Link's
- Old Trapper Smoked Products Inc.
- Amylu Foods
- Premium Brands Holdings
- ITC Limited
