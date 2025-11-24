DeanHouston Partners with Verified Market Research for Europe Car Washing System Market Study

Lewes, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: DeanHouston’s Business Context

DeanHouston is a full-scale B2B marketing firm serving manufacturers of technical products and services, helping them articulate brand value and accelerate growth.

When one of their clients in the car-wash equipment sector asked DeanHouston for deeper insight into the European market for automated washing systems, DeanHouston recognised the need for a comprehensive market study to anchor their pitches, content and positioning.

“The reports we purchased from VMR played a significant role in the information we presented to them on the North American and European car wash industry. It was everything we were looking for!”

— Chris Traczek, Senior Content Manager, DeanHouston



With this statement, DeanHouston emphasises how VMR’s research provided the substance to elevate their content and consulting advice. The quote underlines both the scope (North America and Europe) and the completeness (“everything we were looking for”) of the deliverable.

The Commissioned Study: A Foundation for Strategic Decision-Making

The study delivered by VMR covered the Europe Car Washing System market comprehensively and positioned DeanHouston to craft recommendations grounded in data. Key deliverables and insights included:

Market sizing and segmentation by region (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) and by product and form (e.g., soaps/detergents, foam-based vs gel) in the European context.

and by (e.g., soaps/detergents, foam-based vs gel) in the European context. Competitive analysis and market gap identification including key players like WashTec AG, AUWA Chemie GmbH, STOCKMEIER GROUP and others.

Forecast and future opportunity outlook estimating the market at USD 3,172.80 million in 2024 and projecting to USD 4,314.77 million by 2032 (CAGR ~3.89%). Verified Market Research

Insights that informed product, portfolio, and expansion strategy for example, the rise of automatic and touchless systems, eco-friendly chemicals, subscription-based car-wash services and driver restraints such as high initial investment.

Thanks to the study, DeanHouston was able to advise its client accurately about where to prioritise content, investment themes and messaging, and craft campaigns with credible, research-backed claims.

What the Report Covers

The Europe Car Washing System Market study by Verified Market Research® is a rigorous, decision-enabling analysis spanning to 2032.

Key coverage areas include:

Product segmentation (e.g., soaps/detergents, foam bath/pre-soak chemicals, surface protectants, drying agents, wheel/glass cleaners)

(e.g., soaps/detergents, foam bath/pre-soak chemicals, surface protectants, drying agents, wheel/glass cleaners) Geographic breakdown (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Competitive benchmarking and value-chain/Porter’s Five Forces analysis

Demand trends, pricing dynamics and emerging opportunities (e.g., automatic/touchless systems, eco-friendly chemicals, subscriptions)

The analytical depth empowered DeanHouston to structure their content and client-recommendations on solid industry foundations rather than generic assertions.

Why DeanHouston Chose Verified Market Research

DeanHouston selected VMR because the agency needed not just data, but a partner capable of delivering credible, niche-market research with collaboration, transparency and flexibility. VMR’s methodology (data-mining, primary research, expert-review, triangulation) matched the rigor required by a technical-B2B advisory context.

VMR provided iterative refinement and responsiveness to DeanHouston’s questions, enabling tailored coverage of the European car-wash market as the agency’s client demanded. Commercial fairness and open communication were noted as differentiators by the DeanHouston team.

“VMR’s research gave us exactly what we needed to build our narrative around the European washing-systems segment – timely, detailed, and tailored.”

This feedback underscores VMR’s role as more than a data-vendor: a strategic research partner delivering value beyond the numbers.

About DeanHouston

DeanHouston is a full-scale B2B marketing firm with more than 250 technical clients globally. The agency helps growth-minded leaders in complex industries build brands and connect to markets.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® is a global market-research and consulting firm that serves Fortune 500 companies, Forbes 1000 organisations and emerging start-ups across niche and emerging markets. Working across geographies and sectors from automotive to chemicals to technology VMR enables clients to make informed decisions, craft strategic plans and communicate with confidence. Their reports combine quantitative rigor and qualitative insight with full transparency of scope, assumptions and methods.

