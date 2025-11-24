Liquid Biopsy Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Liquid Biopsy Market, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Liquid Biopsy industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 15.46 Billion by 2033, from US$ 4.29 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.30% between 2025 and 2033.







Due to its minimally invasive nature and capacity to identify genetic abnormalities and cancer in blood samples, the liquid biopsy market is expanding quickly. It makes it possible for early diagnosis, real-time tumor progression tracking, and therapy efficacy evaluation. Oncology is using the technique more and more to find exosomes, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which can help manage the disease.



The market is expanding due in large part to rising cancer prevalence, genomics advancements, and the growing need for personalized medicine. Liquid biopsy also lessens the necessity for conventional surgical biopsies, which enhances diagnostic effectiveness and patient comfort. It is anticipated that ongoing innovation, regulatory clearances, and wider clinical use will support market expansion in a variety of international healthcare contexts.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



Competitor Analysis

Guardant Health Inc.

Foundation Medicine Inc. (Roche)

Natera Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Tempus AI Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Caris Life Sciences

MDxHealth SA

Biocept Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Diagnostics)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Epigenomics AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Guardant Health

Illumina, Inc.

Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

