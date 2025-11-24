Liquid Biopsy Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Liquid Biopsy Market, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Liquid Biopsy industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 15.46 Billion by 2033, from US$ 4.29 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.30% between 2025 and 2033.
Due to its minimally invasive nature and capacity to identify genetic abnormalities and cancer in blood samples, the liquid biopsy market is expanding quickly. It makes it possible for early diagnosis, real-time tumor progression tracking, and therapy efficacy evaluation. Oncology is using the technique more and more to find exosomes, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which can help manage the disease.
The market is expanding due in large part to rising cancer prevalence, genomics advancements, and the growing need for personalized medicine. Liquid biopsy also lessens the necessity for conventional surgical biopsies, which enhances diagnostic effectiveness and patient comfort. It is anticipated that ongoing innovation, regulatory clearances, and wider clinical use will support market expansion in a variety of international healthcare contexts.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$15.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitor Analysis
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Foundation Medicine Inc. (Roche)
- Natera Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Tempus AI Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Caris Life Sciences
- MDxHealth SA
- Biocept Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Diagnostics)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)
- Epigenomics AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Johnson & Johnson
Overview
- Company History and Mission
- Business Model and Operations
- Workforce
Key Persons
- Executive Leadership
- Operational Management
- Division Leaders
- Board Composition
Recent Development & Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Investments
Sustainability Analysis
- Renewable Energy Adoption
- Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
- Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
- Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
- Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
Product Analysis
- Product Profile
- Quality Standards
- Product Pipeline
- Product Benchmarking
Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
