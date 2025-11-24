LIPIDS Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of LIPIDS Market by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The LIPIDS industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 26.38 Billion by 2033, from US$ 14.62 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% between 2025 and 2033.







The market for lipids is expanding steadily due to its growing use in nutraceutical, food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. Because they are essential building blocks of cell membranes and sources of energy, lipids are essential to human nutrition. They are extensively utilized in the food industry for preservation, taste delivery, and texture enhancement. Demand for functional lipid products is also being driven by growing consumer knowledge of the value of healthy fats like omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.



Furthermore, lipids' uses in medications and cosmetics have increased due to technological developments in lipid extraction, purification, and formulation. Drug delivery methods based on lipids are becoming more popular as a way to increase the stability and bioavailability of active compounds. Furthermore, market expansion across a range of industries is supported by consumers' increasing preference for natural and plant-derived components.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $26.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



NOF Corporation

Stepan Company

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Kerry Group

BASF AG

Merck KGaA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Precision NanoSystems

Evonik Industries AG

Genevant Sciences

Clover Corp.

Avanti Polar Lipids

Omega Protein Corp.

